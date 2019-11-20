Ngobeni 'hopeful' that parties will support his nomination as Joburg mayor
MMC for Finance in Johannesburg Funzela Ngobeni says he is hopeful that he will garner the support of other parties to take over the mayoral position in Johannesburg.
Ngobeni has been fielded by the Democratic Alliance to take over from Herman Mashaba as city council prepares to vote for its preferred candidate next week.
What's going to happen now is my political party will have to extend their hand and engage the coalition partners and the EFF (Economic Freedom Fighters)and ensure that we have their support going into that election. I am hopeful that we will get their support.Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for Finance in Johannesburg
There is uncertainty as to whether or not the EFF will support this nomination. Ngobeni says he is all the faith in the red berets leadership.
I have all the faith in the leadership [of the EFF] to find it in themselves to put the residents of the city as a priority in this case.Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for Finance in Johannesburg
We have had situations where we have differed with the EFF to the point that they were not voting for our budget, we went back and negotiated and we have found ourselves agreeing and being able to take the city forward.Funzela Ngobeni, MMC for Finance in Johannesburg
This article first appeared on 702 : Ngobeni 'hopeful' that parties will support his nomination as Joburg mayor
