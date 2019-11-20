Streaming issues? Report here
Cape Town in for a treat as Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts starts this Sunday

20 November 2019
by
Tags:
Music
Rock band
Watershed
summer concerts
Kirstenbosch Gardens
line-up
Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts
Cape Town's ever-popular outdoor concerts are back with a bang this season. Rock band Watershed takes the stage in December.

What would summer in the Mother City be without Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts?

The popular open-air concerts are back! They start on Sunday 24 November and end on Sunday 5 April 2020.

Sarah Struys, events manager at Kirstenbosch, says the concerts series has been running for 28 years.

The concerts cater to a diverse mix of musical tastes, with a range of artists on the line-up.

Struys says this year sees a combination of old favourites and fresh new-comers to the series.

Visitors are encouraged to pack a blanket and picnic baskets and basking in the scenic, family-friendly environment on lazy Sunday afternoon.

Below is the official line-up:

  • 24 Nov 2019 – Crimson House / Southern Wild
  • 01 Dec 2019 – Black Motion / Amanda Black
  • 08 Dec 2019 – Watershed
  • 12, 13, 14, 15 Dec 2019 – Christmas Carols - Hosted by the Rotary Club and sponsored by Pick n Pay
  • 22 Dec 2019 – Shekinah / Unathi
  • 29 Dec 2019 – Goldfish
  • 31 Dec 2019 – NYE: Freshlyground / Nomadic Orchestra / Native Young
  • 05 Jan 2020 – Jimmy Nevis / Craig Lucas / Paxton Fielies
  • 12 Jan 2020 – Mi Casa
  • 19 Jan 2020 – The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra
    -26 Jan 2020 – Goodluck / Tresor
  • 02 Feb 2020 – Kwesta / Sjava
  • 09 Feb 2020 – AKA
  • 08 Feb 2020 – Yo-Yo Ma (International Concert)
  • 16 Feb 2020 – Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Music Festival
  • 23 Feb 2020 – Spoegwolf / Jo Black
  • 01 Mar 2020 – Matthew Mole
  • 08 Mar 2020 – Prince Kaybee / Sho Madjozi
  • 15 Mar 2020 – Sun El Musician and Simmy / Lady Zamar
  • 22 Mar 2020 – Cape Town Opera
  • 29 Mar 2020 – Jeremy Loops
  • 05 April 2020 – Andrew Young and Don Vino

South African rock icons Watershed celebrate 20 years in the game and will be part of the summer line up with a gig on 8 December.

Craig Hinds, the leader singer of the multiplatinum-selling band, says their music has taken them all over the world.

Hinds joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk about the group's musical journey.

Purchase tickets on Webtickets only or at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens office.

Listen for more on what to expect this summer:


More from Entertainment

belinda-davids-tribute-showjpg

Belinda Davids revives spectacular tribute concert in memory of Whitney Houston

19 November 2019 3:08 PM

SA singing sensation Belinda Davids is back with her tribute show in Cape Town and has an early Christmas present for her fans.

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness

19 November 2019 1:47 PM

The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.

pippa-and-zolani-mohalajpg

I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani

15 November 2019 2:19 PM

Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of Freshlyground, chats about her new one-woman show “The One who Sings”.

Julz from Goodluck shares Women’s Month message

[WATCH] Parents remember recording 'GoodLuck' Jules' first song at age of four

14 November 2019 6:40 PM

Kieno Kammies meets Juliet Harding's mom and dad to find out more about the singer/songwriter's musical journey.

georgia-rose-and-kieno-kammiesjpeg

[LISTEN] Rising singer songwriter Georgia Rose talks about following her passion

13 November 2019 12:56 PM

'My mom gave up on trying to tell me what to do at an early stage,' says Georgia and she has certainly followed her passion.

tv-streaming-netflix-pixabay-image3774381-960-720jpg

Netflix and other streaming operators to crack down on password-sharing

12 November 2019 5:31 PM

Regular password resets, two-step authentification, accounts geo-fencing and even possible fingerprint IDs could be on the cards.

springbok-poem-steve-halljpg

'You’ve lifted a nation, you’ve lifted us up' - author of Springboks poem speaks

11 November 2019 10:22 AM

Steve Hall penned his thoughts while watching SA's World Cup victory. He read and posted his touching poem at the final whistle.

wouter-kellerman-flautistjpg

Wouter Kellerman on his music, Grammy win and viral Ndlovu Youth Choir collab

8 November 2019 2:45 PM

Grammy Award-winning SA flautist opens up about his musical journey and his life-changing collaboration with Ndlovu Youth Choir.

191007-david-scott-kiffnessjpg

The Kiffness frontman David Scott teases new track and talks royalty payments

6 November 2019 1:17 PM

David Scott of The Kiffness has a new song coming out. He talks about his musical journey and his battle to get paid royalties.

yo-yoma-1500x800png

Yo-Yo Ma makes his South African debut at Kirstenbosch Botanical Garden

5 November 2019 8:22 AM

The world-renowned cellist will perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s Six Suites for Unaccompanied Cello on 8 February 2020.

