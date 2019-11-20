Cape Town in for a treat as Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts starts this Sunday

What would summer in the Mother City be without Kirstenbosch Summer Concerts?

The popular open-air concerts are back! They start on Sunday 24 November and end on Sunday 5 April 2020.

Sarah Struys, events manager at Kirstenbosch, says the concerts series has been running for 28 years.

The concerts cater to a diverse mix of musical tastes, with a range of artists on the line-up.

Struys says this year sees a combination of old favourites and fresh new-comers to the series.

Visitors are encouraged to pack a blanket and picnic baskets and basking in the scenic, family-friendly environment on lazy Sunday afternoon.

Below is the official line-up:

24 Nov 2019 – Crimson House / Southern Wild

01 Dec 2019 – Black Motion / Amanda Black

08 Dec 2019 – Watershed

12, 13, 14, 15 Dec 2019 – Christmas Carols - Hosted by the Rotary Club and sponsored by Pick n Pay

22 Dec 2019 – Shekinah / Unathi

29 Dec 2019 – Goldfish

31 Dec 2019 – NYE: Freshlyground / Nomadic Orchestra / Native Young

05 Jan 2020 – Jimmy Nevis / Craig Lucas / Paxton Fielies

12 Jan 2020 – Mi Casa

19 Jan 2020 – The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra

26 Jan 2020 – Goodluck / Tresor

02 Feb 2020 – Kwesta / Sjava

09 Feb 2020 – AKA

08 Feb 2020 – Yo-Yo Ma (International Concert)

16 Feb 2020 – Cape Town Folk ‘n Acoustic Music Festival

23 Feb 2020 – Spoegwolf / Jo Black

01 Mar 2020 – Matthew Mole

08 Mar 2020 – Prince Kaybee / Sho Madjozi

15 Mar 2020 – Sun El Musician and Simmy / Lady Zamar

22 Mar 2020 – Cape Town Opera

29 Mar 2020 – Jeremy Loops

05 April 2020 – Andrew Young and Don Vino

South African rock icons Watershed celebrate 20 years in the game and will be part of the summer line up with a gig on 8 December.

Craig Hinds, the leader singer of the multiplatinum-selling band, says their music has taken them all over the world.

Hinds joined CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies to talk about the group's musical journey.

Purchase tickets on Webtickets only or at the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens office.

