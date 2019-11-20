Cyclist with 'XXY syndrome' completes tough WC tour to raise awareness
Klinefelter's syndrome or XXY syndrome is a relatively common yet under-diagnosed genetic condition where a boy is born with an extra X chromosome.
Pippa Hudson is joined "On the Yellow Couch" by Stephen Malherbe who's just completed a 47-town cycling trip through the Western Cape to raise funds and awareness of the condition.
Despite the fact that his speed is slowed down by poor muscle tone, Malherbe completed the trip on a small fold-up bicycle.
I wish I'd done this 20 years ago. Cycling around South Africa is safe and one of the best experiences you could ever have. I found the most wonderful people.Stephen Malherbe, Founder - XXY47
He lists some of the other physical problems associated with Klinefelter's syndrome.
Complications around that are learning problems, speech, language, we have problems with our bones. We often end up with osteoporosis. We have more breast tissue than the average male, problems with our teeth...Stephen Malherbe, Founder - XXY47
Dr Shahida Moosa, a clinical geneticist at Tygerberg Hospital, explains that the condition tends to be under-diagnosed because not many serious complications present in early childhood or adolescence.
Most men are only diagnosed when they present to a doctor because of problems with infertility.Dr Shahida Moosa, Clinical geneticist - Tygerberg Hospital
Most men with Kleinfelter's syndrome will not be able to have children. They end up with a low sperm count, if any.Dr Shahida Moosa, Clinical geneticist - Tygerberg Hospital
Dr Moosa adds that as soon as the condition is picked up, the patient should receive psychological help because the diagnosis is not easy to cope with.
Malherbe says there's a need for more research in South Africa as the available information has not changed much since his diagnosis more than 40 years ago at the age of 17.
He speaks of the shock when he found out only eight years later that he wouldn't be able to father children.
At about 25, six months before I got married, my doctor then told me I can't have children. It's very devastating and difficult to come to terms with. Adopting children is a very different thing.Stephen Malherbe, Founder - XXY47
Find out more on the website www.xxy47.co.za or email Malherbe at info@xxy47.co.za.
Listen to the conversation on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
Image credit: Steven Taylor
More from Lifestyle
Twelve security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks
There have been a number of new cases where victims had their cellphones stolen and discovered their bank accounts were emptied.Read More
Mysterious ghosts, exhumed skeletons - experience Simon's Town's spooky side
André Leibbrandt joins Lester Kiewit to chat about his famous Simon's Town Ghost Walk.Read More
I see money as energy – David Scott, The Kiffness
The new billionaire is not the person with a billion rand, but the person who can touch a billion people’s lives, says Scott.Read More
3 best JSE shares to buy, right now (by The Robert Group)
Devin Shutte (Head of Investments at The Robert Group) shares his stock picks of the week with Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show.Read More
La Colombe head chef shares what it takes to be crowned SA's best restaurant
From restaurant of the year to rising culinary star, we look at the highlights from the Eat Out Awards and the chefs who won big.Read More
Schools don’t teach personal finance - how to raise a future millionaire
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) on how to raise financially free children.Read More
[VIDEO] Magical 'unicorn' puppy helps raise funds for special needs rescue dogs
Social media has fallen in love with the little guy named after the 'tusked' Narwhal whale.Read More
SA's first children's book on ADHD launched
Psychiatrist Prof Renata Schoeman says the book is built on patients' stories but told through the life of a girl, Zee.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 15 November 2019
Here are John's four picks for the week.Read More
I needed to explore my own individual voice and music, says Zolani
Zolani Mahola, former lead singer of Freshlyground, chats about her new one-woman show “The One who Sings”.Read More