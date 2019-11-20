Deceased KZN man's family wants to sue Old Mutual but lacks funds
The family of the deceased man from KwaZulu-Natal have indicated they want to take legal action against the insurance group Old Mutual but they cannot offer the legal fees.
The family took their loved one's corpse to Old Mutual offices after the insurance company delayed to pay for the funeral benefit claim.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, the sister-in-law of the deceased, Ntombehle Mhlongo, says they submitted all documents to Old Mutual last week Monday.
RELATED: 'No one wakes up and decides to treat a family corpse with a lack of dignity'
We submitted the claims on Monday and when we went there on Friday they told us they are still doing assessments.Ntombenhle Mhlongo, Deceased's sister-in-law
RELATED: Family take dead family member to Old Mutual after no funeral pay-out
The manager told us he can't ask head office what assessment they are doing. We told them we don't have money for the burial as we are not working.Ntombenhle Mhlongo, Deceased's sister-in-law
Mhlongo says the branch manager told them to go and borrow money for the burial while they conduct the assessments.
We asked the mortuary to bring us the body and we took it to them. It didn't even take them an hour to release the money.Ntombenhle Mhlongo, Deceased's sister-in-law
We are a poor family we don't have money for legal action.Ntombenhle Mhlongo, Deceased's sister-in-law
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Deceased KZN man's family wants to sue Old Mutual but lacks funds
