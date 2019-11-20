Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk listener? Win KDay or Yo-Yo Ma tickets by completing a short survey

20 November 2019 1:44 PM
by
Tags:
Survey
KDay
Capetalk
Yo-Yo Ma
We want to know more about our listeners. Fill in this short survey to enter the competition. Good luck! (And, thank you)
pixabay.com

We need feedback from you, our loyal listener – can you help us?

Please fill in this short survey (it shouldn’t take more than eight minutes).

After completing the survey, we’ll automatically enter you into a lucky draw to with one of two KDay tickets or one of two Yo-Yo Ma tickets.

The survey closes on the 25 November.

The lucky draw will take place on the 26 November 2019 (Ts and Cs apply).


