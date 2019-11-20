Duo accused of Hess double murder have previous criminal convictions
Two suspects appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Cape Town student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan.
Hess and her grandfather were murdered earlier this year in Parow.
The suspects can now be named after making their first court appearance, reports EWN's Lauren Isaacs.
The first accused, a relative of Hess, has been named as David van Boven.
Van Boven was arrested in Struisbaai last Wednesday and was reportedly on the run for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Hanover girl.
He was previously convicted of rape and aggravated robbery and was released on parole in December last year.
RELATED: Aunt of slain student Jesse Hess confirms murder suspect is close family member
The second accused, Tasliem Ambrose, was arrested on Tuesday.
Ambrose was previously convicted for drug possession and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He also has a pending drug-related case.
Neither of them has applied for bail and very little is known about how the two suspects are connected, Isaacs explains.
We don't know the relationship between Ambrose and accused number one.Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter
The National Prosecuting Authority says it's working closely with police to ensure a successful prosecution.
The case has been postponed to February 2020 for further investigation.
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
Cops uncover dagga lab, weapons cache in Centurion drug raid
Authorities uncovered a massive arms cache, including military rifles, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, reports EWN.Read More
Pupils forced to relieve themselves in the bushes in drought-stricken Makhanda
EWN's Kaylynn Palm has visited Makhanda and Graaff-Reinet, two small towns which have felt the brunt of the Eastern Cape drought.Read More
Finding solutions to CBD parking congestion
Ward councillor Dave Bryant is on a mission to solve the problem with the co-operation of ride-hailing and food delivery services.Read More
Deceased KZN man's family wants to sue Old Mutual but lacks funds
Sister-in-law Mtombehle Mhlongo says the insurer paid them within an hour after they took the body to the offices.Read More
[WATCH] Viral schoolkid who cried at Bok tour attends awards with the Kolisis
He was caught on camera earlier this month, bawling his eyes out when he saw the Bok squad at the start of their victory tour.Read More
Numsa serves SAA with secondary strike notice at Air Chefs
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says if the current strike has not ended in seven days, members at Air Chefs will join.Read More
'Irregular expenditure increased by R62.6bn and Free State gets no clean audits'
EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis gives an update on the Kimi Makwetu's audit results of government departments.Read More
Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
The SACAA says SAA is safe, despite union claims to the contrary. SAA is taking legal action, says board member Martin Kingston.Read More
'Pravin Gordhan is part of SAA mess, he is not a saint'
Wits School of Economics and Business Science senior lecture Lumkile Mondi says the South African Airways crisis is self-created.Read More
Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised
The Western Cape High Court ruled that three security companies must get back to work while Prasa finalises alternative contracts.Read More