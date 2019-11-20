Duo accused of Hess double murder have previous criminal convictions

Two suspects appeared in the Bellville Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with the murder of Cape Town student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan.

Hess and her grandfather were murdered earlier this year in Parow.

The suspects can now be named after making their first court appearance, reports EWN's Lauren Isaacs.

The first accused, a relative of Hess, has been named as David van Boven.

Van Boven was arrested in Struisbaai last Wednesday and was reportedly on the run for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old Hanover girl.

He was previously convicted of rape and aggravated robbery and was released on parole in December last year.

The second accused, Tasliem Ambrose, was arrested on Tuesday.

Ambrose was previously convicted for drug possession and the possession of an unlicensed firearm. He also has a pending drug-related case.

Neither of them has applied for bail and very little is known about how the two suspects are connected, Isaacs explains.

We don't know the relationship between Ambrose and accused number one. Lauren Isaacs, EWN reporter

The National Prosecuting Authority says it's working closely with police to ensure a successful prosecution.

The case has been postponed to February 2020 for further investigation.

