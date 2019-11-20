Cinema Nouveau to screen National Theatre Live's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
A Midsummer Night’s Dream, captured live during its run at the Bridge Theatre in London, will come to Cinema Nouveau from Saturday 23 November via National Theatre Live, for four screenings only.
Director Nicholas Hytner turns the play on its head, inverting the fairy kingdom in this production.
The stellar cast features Hammed Animashaun as Bottom, a character who provides comic relief throughout Shakespeare's tale of star-crossed lovers.
Speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham, Animashaun is reluctant to give too much away for South African viewers, but provides a taste of what to expect.
Titania puts the love spell on Oberon, rather than the other way around. Oberon falls in love with Bottom.Hammed Animashaun, British actor
It's quite modern, very cool. I was very happy to be a part of it.Hammed Animashaun, British actor
For screening information and to make a booking visit the website.
Listen to the conversation below: (audio quality on the line from London fluctuates)
Thumbnail image credit: Hammed Animashaun on twitter
