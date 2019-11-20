Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu

Popular South African steakhouse Spur has launched a brand new plant-based menu.

It's part of a growing trend among restaurants worldwide to accommodate people with plant-based and vegan dietary needs.

Sacha du Plessis, group head of marketing at Spur, says it took 18 months for the restaurant chain to develop the new menu.

The menu will feature the Beyond Burger, a plant-based protein burger popular around the world, selling at R129,90.

Du Plessis says there's been a boost in sales and positive feedback on social media since the big reveal.

Just tried Spur's plant based menu for the first time. Very, very impressed! If you guys ever want to try a meat free Monday type of vibe, but don't know where to start. Start here! pic.twitter.com/EWyPSDaN0G — bЯaddles (@B_radizzle) October 21, 2019

Coming soon to a @SpurRestaurant near you! The #beyondburger is hitting the menu in the next few weeks!



I just had my first one at #oakridge Spur and IT'S INCREDIBLE! #SPURSTYLESATURDAYS #VEGAN pic.twitter.com/1hg25GeLke — Danny Painter (@itsDannyPainter) November 16, 2019

To avoid cross-contamination, plant-based patties will be cooked on a separate skillet on the grill, Du Plessis explains.

The brand is transforming and we are catering to our market. Sacha du Plessis, Group marketing executive - Spur Corporation

It's something the market is asking for. Sacha du Plessis, Group marketing executive - Spur Corporation

