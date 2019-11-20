Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu

Streaming issues? Report here
Aquamation
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adriaan Bester - General Manager of Corporate Affairs at AVBOB
Tomorrow at 06:41
Trendspotting Thursdays
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Tomorrow at 07:07
Standing Committee on the Auditor General
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sakhumzi Somyo - Chairperson of The Standing Committee on the Auditor General-Parliament
Tomorrow at 07:22
City Not Decreasing Water Tariffs Yet
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne De Bassompierre
Tomorrow at 08:07
Prasa Ordered to Re-Instate workers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Nana Zenani
Tomorrow at 08:20
Emerging Economies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Sara Pienaar - Former director at SA Institute for International Affairs
Tomorrow at 08:43
Standard Bank Giveaway
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 09:40
Flight Center responds to issues raised by listeners
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Tomorrow at 10:08
AirBnB in Athens takes things one step further, and Black Pete ruffles feathers
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Keith Walker - host of DW's weekly radio show and podcast "Inside Europe."
Tomorrow at 10:45
Cruise Terminal playing vital role in welcoming cruise liners to South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andre Blaine - Executive Manager Marine and Industrial for the V&A Waterfront
Tomorrow at 11:05
Prominent Parents: Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde [Pre-recorded]
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Cameron Dugmore - ANC Leader at Western Cape Legislature
Tomorrow at 11:32
Psychology: Resilience in children
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wandie Mesatywa - Documentary Photographer, Teaching and Exhibiting Artist
Janet Jobson - Deputy CEO of the DG Murray Trust
Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu

20 November 2019 5:39 PM
by
Spur Steak Ranches have introduced a plant-based and vegan-friendly menu across SA, including the globally popular Beyond Burger.

Popular South African steakhouse Spur has launched a brand new plant-based menu.

It's part of a growing trend among restaurants worldwide to accommodate people with plant-based and vegan dietary needs.

RELATED: Why do people hate vegans? A (vegan) sociology lecturer has some thoughts

Sacha du Plessis, group head of marketing at Spur, says it took 18 months for the restaurant chain to develop the new menu.

The menu will feature the Beyond Burger, a plant-based protein burger popular around the world, selling at R129,90.

Du Plessis says there's been a boost in sales and positive feedback on social media since the big reveal.

To avoid cross-contamination, plant-based patties will be cooked on a separate skillet on the grill, Du Plessis explains.

The brand is transforming and we are catering to our market.

Sacha du Plessis, Group marketing executive - Spur Corporation

It's something the market is asking for.

Sacha du Plessis, Group marketing executive - Spur Corporation

Listen to the conversation with John Maytham:

