Finding solutions to CBD parking congestion

20 November 2019 6:01 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Town CBD parking
e-hailing services
food delivery services
Ward councillor Dave Bryant is on a mission to solve the problem with the co-operation of ride-hailing and food delivery services.

As a Cape Town resident, do you get really annoyed when parking that would be free after 6pm is taken up by cars from ride-hailing services or food delivery scooters?

Well, the ward councillor for the city bowl is determined to address this growing problem.

Councillor Dave Bryant has put forward a motion for a policy review in response to complaints by residents and businesses.

RELATED: Why ride-hailing companies not legally responsible for driver behaviour

Speaking to John Maytham on the Afternoon Drive show, Bryant explains that this is not a case of "clamping down" as has been reported but rather a situation to be addressed by finding solutions together with existing operators.

We need to work out as an international city and in line with international best practice, how we respond in terms of the urban environment

Dave Bryant, Ward councillor

He notes that the safety and security directorate is already looking at ways of tagging vehicles to ensure that they are compliant in terms of road safety regulations

Bryant says that while he is responding to complaints by constituents, he also wants to give credit to the services provided to those very constituents.

We have to make sure we create an enabling environment whereby both the service providers and also the drivers and our users exist symbiotically.

Dave Bryant, Ward councillor

For more on the problems leading to parking congestion in the city, take a listen:


