Pupils forced to relieve themselves in the bushes in drought-stricken Makhanda
EWN reporter Kaylynn Palm has painted a grim picture of the drought situation in the Eastern Cape.
She has visited Makhanda and Graaff-Reinet, two small towns which have been grappling with water scarcity.
The Eastern Cape was declared a drought disaster area last month.
In Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown), posters are strewn across the small town reading "This is a water-scarce area".
At the local Archie Mbolekwa Primary School, pupils are often forced to relieve themselves in the bushes.
When the toilets stop flushing, learners are unable to use them and they are forced to use the bushes instead.
The principal says that his is one of many schools in the town that are experiencing this.
The principal at the Archie Mbolekwa Primary School said that there are days that the learners cannot use the toilet because of the water shortages at schoolKaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
When learners need to use the toilet they have to use the bushes to relieve themselves.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
#ECDrought Achie Mbolekwa Primary School in Tantyi Location in the Eastern Cape is one of the schools in Makhanda affected by the drought. KP pic.twitter.com/Ns6KalZWxl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019
#ECDrought Humanitarian organization, Gift of the Givers assist the school with water, they fill up the tanks once a week. KP pic.twitter.com/warL7DO0fm— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 19, 2019
RELATED: Gift of the Givers arrives to intervene in Graaff-Reinet water crisis
Over in another part of the province, the dams have run dry in drought-stricken Graaff-Reinet, Palm reports.
Only deep cracks and dead fish are visible in the Nqweba Dam, where some residents go without water for several days at a time.
#ECdrought After months and months of drought, the Nqweba Dam is completely dry with massive cracks, and dead fish scattered across the area. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/4OWGTSF1gS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
Locals in the township of Kroonvale scrambled as humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers arrived in the area to deliver bottles of water on Wednesday.
#ECdrought Residents, young and old, making their way home after standing in long queues. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/5rkomPYMt4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 20, 2019
Residents are given 10 litres of water to use for cooking, cleaning and personal hygiene.
They ran with their gowns, bed shoes and stocking on their heads, towards the trucks.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
It was amazing to see the smiles on their faces standing in those long queues, waiting to get two bottles of 5l water from Gift of the Givers.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN investigation:
