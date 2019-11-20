Cops uncover dagga lab, weapons cache in Centurion drug raid
What was meant to be a standard drug bust for Pretoria police turned out to be something much bigger.
Authorities uncovered a massive arms cache, which included military rifles, light machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, reports EWN's Barry Bateman.
Members of the Pretoria and Soshanguve canine units were responding to a tip-off about marijuana dealing from a house in Centurion.
They descended on the property on Tuesday and discovered an arsenal of weapons as well as dagga greenhouse laboratory.
There was an array of firearms, kept in secret rooms, including a Soviet-era sniper rifle, rocket launchers from West Germany, AK47s and other guns.
The owner is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
It was the Pretoria and Soshanguve K9 unit went to go find drugs and found something considerably more significant.Barry Bateman, EWN reporter
The owner had been operating a sophisticated greenhouse behind a hidden grow to make these plants grow to more potent dope.Barry Bateman, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN report:
