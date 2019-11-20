Is it worth joining the new members-only online site AllSale?

Are you always on the look-out for a bargain? Well, maybe you should investigate the new South African online shop that launched in September.

AllSale is a members-only site which promises steep discounts on goods ranging from bulk household products to luxury items like perfume for a monthly fee of R99.

Business Insider journalist Andrew Thompson wrote a review spelling out the pros and cons of the arrangement.

John Maytham picks his brain on the Afternoon Drive show.

Thompson says AllSale is clearly modelled on Costco in the US, but that business requires an annual fee as opposed to a monthly payment.

It's almost like a Netflix subscription. Month to month you're paying a set fee and I guess the pitch is that you're going to get more than your R100 a month back in savings. Andrew Thompson, Journalist

He advises having a good look at the products on offer and a good think about your needs before signing up.

Food items for instance, are only available in bulk.

Thompson concludes that one would have to shop very carefully to warrant the monthly membership fee.

If you're buying just one (expensive) watch a year, I would say you could sign up for one membership and theoretically cancel or strategise on your next purchase. Andrew Thompson, Journalist

The model they're working on though is to keep enticing you to keep that membership going. Andrew Thompson, Journalist

