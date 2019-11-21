Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
'Accounting officers failed to flag those implicated in irregular expenditure'

21 November 2019 8:12 AM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Auditor General Kimi Makwetu
Auditor General
Government
irregular expenditure
ag report
Auditor General standing committee chair Sakhumzi Somyo says AG now has power to direct accounting officers on action to take.

The Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu has revealed that irregular spending by national and provincial departments had soared by more than R10 billion – from R51 billion last year to R62.6 billion.

Makwetu released the 2018/19 national and provincial audit outcomes on Wednesday and mentioned that the audit results for these departments were disappointing.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to the Standing Committee on the Auditor-General in Parliament chairperson Sakhumzi Somyo who says the departments that have been found with irregular expenditure have been called to account.

RELATED: 'Irregular expenditure increased by R62.6bn and Free State gets no clean audits'

In some instances, we would require that those officials who have involved in such procurement processes must be stated by the department and be tested.

Sakhumzi Somyo, Chairperson - Standing Committee on the Auditor General in Parliament

Somyo says in the past accounting officers failed to hold people to account.

Accounting officers fail to ensure that those affected are held to account. They fail to ensure that those affected are properly disciplined and if needs be are off the system.

Sakhumzi Somyo, Chairperson - Standing Committee on the Auditor General in Parliament

Currently, the AG can direct the accounting officers through a certificate which could be issued and that certificate properly defines a line of action and determine the limitations and prescribed timelines in terms of actions to be taken by the accounting officers.

Sakhumzi Somyo, Chairperson - Standing Committee on the Auditor General in Parliament

Listen to the full interview below...


