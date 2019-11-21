New Cape Town water restrictions will be announced in December

The City of Cape Town says dam levels have improved but it cannot decrease the restriction levels and water tariffs as yet.

Last year, the City indicated that water users can expect a considerable reduction in the cost of water to be reflected in their municipal invoices but that has not happened.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, City of Cape Town mayoral committee member for Water and Waste Services Xanthea Limberg says they have reduced the tariffs.

Restriction levels and the corresponding tariffs have definitely been reduced over the last couple of month. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral committee member for Water and Waste Services - City of Cape Town

We went all the way from level 6b water restrictions and level 6b tariffs all the way down to level 3. In July we implemented the new level 1 restriction and level 1 tariffs. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral committee member for Water and Waste Services - City of Cape Town

Limberg says the rainfall data for 2019 show that rainfall pattern is below the long term average.

Dam levels are far better than what they have been in many years but this has not been a result of good rainfall. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral committee member for Water and Waste Services - City of Cape Town

The only reason our dam levels are where they are is because of the ongoing commitment from our residents to ensure low levels of consumption. Xanthea Limberg, Mayoral committee member for Water and Waste Services - City of Cape Town

Limberg says the national Department of Water and Sanitation has not made the allocations for bulk water and potential restrictions.

She says they department will be in a position by the end of November to make the announcement.

