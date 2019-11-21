'No evidence that striking workers linked to train vandalism'
The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) must reinstate the services of the companies that employed 2,400 security workers.
Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela had found that the contract was awarded illegally.
The High Court said the way the contracts were terminated was itself illegal.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says it cannot link the incident in Johannesburg Park Station where windows were smashed to the terminated contracts.
RELATED: Court orders Prasa to reinstate security guards until new tender finalised
The incident in Park Station, there is no evidence that the security members who were protesting are involved in that.Nana Zenani, Spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Unless we have tangible evidence that links the strikes to the security contractors we can't mix the two.Nana Zenani, Spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
We are studying the judgment and at this stage, I can't give a position on it.Nana Zenani, Spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
News24 exposes how former media exec Willem Breytenbach 'preyed on young boys'
A former exec at Media24 is alleged to have sexually assaulted a number of boys when he was a teacher, a News24 expose uncovers.Read More
Trevor Noah on Grammy nod: 'I almost cried'
In a Facebook post, Mzansi's very own Trevor Noah speaks fondly of his fellow nominees and shares anecdotes about each of them.Read More
[VIDEO] Cape pub Fireman's Arms up in smoke overnight
It appears that most of the damage was limited to the beer garden area. Locals have posted pictures of the fire and the aftermath.Read More
We paid before the family arrived with the body – Old Mutual
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates after a poor family’s desperation to get a claim paid made headlines.Read More
New Cape Town water restrictions will be announced in December
City of Cape Town Mayco member for water Xanthea Limberg explains how water restrictions and tariffs have been decreased.Read More
'Accounting officers failed to flag those implicated in irregular expenditure'
Auditor General standing committee chair Sakhumzi Somyo says AG now has power to direct accounting officers on action to take.Read More
Cops uncover dagga lab, weapons cache in Centurion drug raid
Authorities uncovered a massive arms cache, including military rifles, machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades, reports EWN.Read More
Pupils forced to relieve themselves in the bushes in drought-stricken Makhanda
EWN's Kaylynn Palm has visited Makhanda and Graaff-Reinet, two small towns which have felt the brunt of the Eastern Cape drought.Read More
Finding solutions to CBD parking congestion
Ward councillor Dave Bryant is on a mission to solve the problem with the co-operation of ride-hailing and food delivery services.Read More
Duo accused of Hess double murder have previous criminal convictions
Cape Town student Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan were murdered in the Parow flat they called home back in August.Read More