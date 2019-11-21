'No evidence that striking workers linked to train vandalism'

The High Court in Pretoria has ruled that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) must reinstate the services of the companies that employed 2,400 security workers.

Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela had found that the contract was awarded illegally.

The High Court said the way the contracts were terminated was itself illegal.

Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says it cannot link the incident in Johannesburg Park Station where windows were smashed to the terminated contracts.

The incident in Park Station, there is no evidence that the security members who were protesting are involved in that. Nana Zenani, Spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Unless we have tangible evidence that links the strikes to the security contractors we can't mix the two. Nana Zenani, Spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

We are studying the judgment and at this stage, I can't give a position on it. Nana Zenani, Spokesperson - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

