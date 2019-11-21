[VIDEO] Cape pub Fireman's Arms up in smoke overnight
This story has been updated.
A popular watering hole in Green Point went up in flames in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Online video footage shows the beer garden at Fireman's Arms engulfed in flames. Photos posted to social media have captured the subsequent destruction.
It's one of the oldest pubs in Cape Town.
In a Facebook post, the establishment has confirmed that it will be closed on Thursday. They will provide daily updates on their operational status.
Facebook user Dean Ryan posted a video of the fire at about 02:30am.
Several other people have also taken to Twitter to share their eyewitness posts.
Firemans Arms, during the fire and after. pic.twitter.com/Ky70htPutl— Bored Thriller (@Gazareth_D) November 21, 2019
UPDATE:— Guy McDonald (@GuyMcDonald) November 21, 2019
From one of my sources -
"Have just spoken to Kevin. Attached video looks worse than apparent damage. Just the beer garden section destroyed. Old Fireman's inside saved. Bad news but good news historical section saved"#Firemansarms pic.twitter.com/PnuW6s4NCw
The oldest pub in Cape Town, the Firemans Arms has apparently burnt down 😟 #firemansarms pic.twitter.com/FQw02W9wNj— Michael Howe-Ely (@Howe_Ely) November 21, 2019
Hopefully not too much damage to Firemans Arms with the fire that broke out last night, time to rebuild. pic.twitter.com/qjsTS1h79F— Zealand, Lorin. (@lorin_zealand) November 21, 2019
CapeTalk is reaching out to the pub’s owner, Kevin Phelan.
Thumbnail image: @Gazareth_D on Twitter
