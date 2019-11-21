Trevor Noah on Grammy nod: 'I almost cried'
South African funnyman and US television host Trevor Noah says he almost cried when he discovered that he'd been nominated for a Grammy alongside comedic heavyweights that he admires.
Noah has been nominated for the best comedy album at the 62nd Grammy Awards, which are set to take place on 26 January in Los Angeles.
The category recognises the best recordings of a live stand-up set.
The South African export is nominated for his stand-up special titled Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia, which is currently available on Netflix.
He's up against talk show host giant Ellen DeGeneres, and fellow comedians Dave Chappelle, Aziz Ansari and Jim Gaffigan.
In a Facebook post, Noah speaks fondly of his fellow nominees and shares personal anecdotes about each of them.
"What a life I’ve been blessed enough to live. Thank you, mom", the superstar writes.
Today I woke up to the news that I’ve been nominated for a Grammy Award!!! I’m so grateful.— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 20, 2019
😭😭😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/8KeW5Bbmud
