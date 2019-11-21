News24 exposes how former media exec Willem Breytenbach 'preyed on young boys'
News24 has exclusively published a podcast series exposing sexual assault claims against a former Media24 executive who was once a Grey College teacher.
The publication has partnered with Deon Wigget, a Johannesburg-based advertising copywriter, who came forward to tell his story.
The series, titled My Only Story, is a four-part true-crime podcast that lifts the lid on sexual abuse claims at the prestigious Grey College in Bloemfontein.
Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher-turned-journalist, is the man alleged to have raped Wigget and several other boys more than 20 years ago.
The podcast had previously referred to the man only as "Jimmy", but News24 has now gathered in enough evidence to pursue a solid legal case and name the perpetrator.
News24's editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson says Wiggett and at least two other men have made statements that are in the possession of News24's lawyers.
We were satisfied this week that we had enough evidence. We have three affidavits and we have plenty more accounts of abuse and men in their 30s and 40s who've come forward and are still dealing with the trauma of what happened to them.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
Wiggett alleges that he was 17-years old when he was abused by Breytenbach.
Since his first podcast was published, a number of men have come forward with accounts of alleged sexual assault.
Breytenbach has apparently gone awol since the first podcast was released on November 7, according to Basson.
He packed up shop immediately after we started publishing the podcast about two weeks ago.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
We tried to contact his colleagues, we called his cellphone number, it was immediately switched off.Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
He's fled Cape Town and is on the run.... this doesn't look like the action's of an innocent man, does it?Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24
Breytenbach allegedly abused minors when he was a teacher at Grey College between 1989 and 1990 and at two other schools.
Others crimes allegedly took place when he was involved with a school newspaper project while working for Media24.
Wiggett and News24 have since discovered more of Breytenbach's alleged victims who have come forward to tell their stories.
Click here to listen to the podcast series. The final episode of My Only Story will be published on November 28.
Listen to the reportage on Today with Kieno Kammies:
