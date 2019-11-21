[VIDEO] Gate camera footage shows Julius Malema in altercation with soldier
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and the party’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in court for allegedly assaulting an officer during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April last year.
Now a video purported to have been filmed by the gate camera has come to light.
On Wednesday, AfriForum uploaded a surveillance video that it said showed Malema and Ndlozi shoving a man dressed in army uniform.
AfriForum has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of dragging its feet on the common assault case, reports EWN.
.@Julius_S_Malema en Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rand senior polisie-offisier aan. Kyk die video hier. pic.twitter.com/wljPPgixLV— AfriForum (@afriforum) November 20, 2019
Malema and Ndlozi assaulting a Police Officer at Winnie Mandela's Funeral. Clear evidence of an assault. Now let's see how South African Twitter responds. pic.twitter.com/kbcroF32O2— Renaldo "Ngamla" Gouws 🇿🇦 (@RenaldoGouws) November 20, 2019
#JuliusMalema— 💉Petrus Moletakwena🌡💉💊 (@PERTUSNGATE) November 21, 2019
This was just a trap and it is not going to work, Malema and Ndlozi have identity tags that authorise them to have access. Why is the face of this safety officer hidden? Who are you to stop authorized individuals to have access? pic.twitter.com/nsTanWQoG9
More from Politics
'Irregular expenditure increased by R62.6bn and Free State gets no clean audits'
EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis gives an update on the Kimi Makwetu's audit results of government departments.Read More
Ngobeni 'hopeful' that parties will support his nomination as Joburg mayor
MMC for Finance in Johannesburg Funzela Ngobeni has been fielded by the DA to take over from Herman Mashaba.Read More
[LISTEN] Is coalition government the future for South Africa? Pundits discuss
Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis and political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga discuss shifts in the political landscape in SA.Read More
Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
The SACAA says SAA is safe, despite union claims to the contrary. SAA is taking legal action, says board member Martin Kingston.Read More
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde
Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter.Read More
Chikane told Maseko to ignore Zuma's orders to assist Guptas, inquiry hears
EWN reporter Barry Bateman gives an update on the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.Read More
How Gavin Watson's Bosasa - born from ANC Women’s League – captured the State
Bruce Whitfield interviews News24 Editor Adriaan Basson, author of "Blessed by Bosasa - Inside Gavin Watson's State Capture Cult".Read More
[LISTEN] Peter Hain details complicity of international banks in state capture
Hain took to the stand on Monday to testify about how domestic corruption was facilitated on the global stage.Read More
Steenhuisen can't ignore the question of race - Ralph Mathekga
Political analyst Ralph Mathekga gives his take on John Steenhuisen's appointment as Democratic Alliance interim leader.Read More
'Sanctions on Zimbabwe are symptoms of bigger political problem'
Former Zimbabwean politician, Professor Arthur Mutambara weighs in on a symposium aimed at helping the country's economy recover.Read More