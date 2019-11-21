Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] Gate camera footage shows Julius Malema in altercation with soldier

21 November 2019 10:49 AM
by
Tags:
EFF Julius Malema
EFF's Malema and Ndlozi were in court for allegedly assaulting an officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral last year.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema and the party’s national spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi appeared in court for allegedly assaulting an officer during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in April last year.

Now a video purported to have been filmed by the gate camera has come to light.

On Wednesday, AfriForum uploaded a surveillance video that it said showed Malema and Ndlozi shoving a man dressed in army uniform.

AfriForum has accused the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of dragging its feet on the common assault case, reports EWN.


21 November 2019 10:49 AM
by
Tags:
EFF Julius Malema

