What's driving the backlash against Airbnb in Europe

This week the City of Cape Town amended a by-law on short-term rentals to include units in apartment blocks and sectional title properties, in apparent response to the rise in short-term letting through online platforms like Airbnb.

But there's growing anti-Airbnb sentiment in many world cities as it's felt the resultant rise in rental prices is forcing locals out of central areas.

CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies speaks to Keith Walker, who hosts the weekly Deutsche Welle radio show "Inside Europe".

Walker says the number of properties on Airbnb in Athens has doubled to 10 000 in two years.

As a result anti-tourist sentiment in the Greek capital has reached the level where Airbnb establishments are covered in graffitti slogans which include threats like "You're not welcome here" and "You're not safe here".

In Europe some of the doors of the properties have even been jammed with nails. Keith Walker, Deutsche Welle radio show host

Walker interviewed an Airbnb host who depends on the rental income after leaving her job as a journalist as well as a waiter who feels the rent hikes are forcing lower-income residents out of popular suburbs.

I was one of the first 100 Airbnb apartments in Athens. Sofia Vergopoulou, Athens resident

What happens now in Athens - especially with the new government - is they try to take all the immigrants out from the centre and put them in hot spots away from the eyes of the tourists and bring as many Airbnb's as they can. Stelius Kondorakis, Athens resident

Listen to the conversation about anti-Airbnb sentiment below: