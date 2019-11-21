Flight Centre responds to claims that it sabotaged CT's woman's dream holiday
Travel group Flight Centre has responded to accusations that it ruined a Cape Town woman's holiday plans.
According to a CapeTalk caller, a 60-year-old woman's "dream holiday went down the drains" because her passport was deemed invalid when she checked-in at the airport on Sunday.
Her dream holiday went down the drains. She did a booking with Flight Centre a few weeks ago.Ishmail, CapeTalk caller
The woman booked her holiday with the Flight Centre in Pinelands and it appears that she expected a travel agent to get everything in order.
Kim Taylor, the Flight Centre's customer experience director, says everything was done to warn and remind the woman about her passport's validity.
The agent on the case had verbally informed the client at the time of her making the booking, Taylor explains.
She says the customer was advised that her passport had to be renewed when she came in-store for a consultation.
According to Taylor, the agency's booking documentation, which was completed by the woman, also makes it explicitly clear that passports have to be valid for six months of travel.
In addition, the travel agency provided the woman with a checklist and voucher mentioning the strict passport conditions.
Taylor says clients have to take responsibility and ensure that their documents are up to date.
It's ultimately the responsibility of the traveller to make sure all the paperwork is in order.Kim Taylor, Customer experience director - Flight Centre Travel Group
Our consultant's don't always see the customer's passport because its not a in-store requirment to make a booking... It's very important that customers check their passport validity.Kim Taylor, Customer experience director - Flight Centre Travel Group
Listen to the feedback from the Flight Centre Travel Group:
More from Lifestyle
Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist
Marc Mendelson, a professor of infectious diseases, says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use.Read More
Cape Knifemakers Guild opens 10th annual show on Friday
Fascinated by knives? The show offers the opportunity to look, buy and find out more from the professionals.Read More
Rethinking medical aid? Balance what you can afford with your needs, says expert
The right medical aid cover can give you and your family peace of mind. The Council for Medical Schemes offers important advice.Read More
Political opponents Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde open up about parenting
The ANC's Cameron Dugmore and the DA's Alan Winde put politics aside to talk candidly about fatherhood and their parenting styles.Read More
Is it worth joining the new members-only online site AllSale?
Journalist Andrew Thompson spells out the pros and cons of the new South African online shop.Read More
Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu
Spur Steak Ranches have introduced a plant-based and vegan-friendly menu across SA, including the globally popular Beyond Burger.Read More
Cinema Nouveau to screen National Theatre Live's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
British actor Hammed Animashaun gives a taste of what to expect from director Nicholas Hytner's production.Read More
Twelve security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks
There have been a number of new cases where victims had their cellphones stolen and discovered their bank accounts were emptied.Read More
Cyclist with 'XXY syndrome' completes tough WC tour to raise awareness
XXY47 founder Stephen Malherbe and geneticist Dr Shahida Moosa join Pippa Hudson to shed some light on Klinefelter's syndrome,Read More
Mysterious ghosts, exhumed skeletons - experience Simon's Town's spooky side
André Leibbrandt joins Lester Kiewit to chat about his famous Simon's Town Ghost Walk.Read More
More from Local
What will it take to end gender-based violence?
We all have a part to play to end the scourge of violence against women.Read More
CPUT part-time students on 'rollercoaster ride' over alternative to BTech degree
Students allege it's impossible to get clarity from CPUT on their studies in 2020, which is when the BTech degree is phased out.Read More
Cape Town project pairs vulnerable teens with shelter dogs to empower both
The organisation teaches at-risk youth from underprivileged communities life skills through interactions with shelter dogs.Read More
'Behind every man is a childhood' - male survivor of sexual abuse speaks out
An emotional survivor shares his story on-air, with further insight provided by MatrixMen and a former Childline director.Read More
Repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.5%
The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.Read More
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo out on bail for corruption
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains the charges faced by the ANC MP.Read More
V&A Waterfront cruise terminal expects 90% increase in visitors this season
V&A Waterfront's Andre Blaine says 150,000 visitors, both passengers and crew, are expected during the 2019/2020 cruise season.Read More
News24 exposes how former media exec Willem Breytenbach 'preyed on young boys'
A former exec at Media24 is alleged to have sexually assaulted a number of boys when he was a teacher, a News24 expose uncovers.Read More
Trevor Noah on Grammy nod: 'I almost cried'
In a Facebook post, Mzansi's very own Trevor Noah speaks fondly of his fellow nominees and shares anecdotes about each of them.Read More
'No evidence that striking workers linked to train vandalism'
Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says it is studying the High Court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of the security guards.Read More