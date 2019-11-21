Flight Centre responds to claims that it sabotaged CT's woman's dream holiday

Travel group Flight Centre has responded to accusations that it ruined a Cape Town woman's holiday plans.

According to a CapeTalk caller, a 60-year-old woman's "dream holiday went down the drains" because her passport was deemed invalid when she checked-in at the airport on Sunday.

Her dream holiday went down the drains. She did a booking with Flight Centre a few weeks ago. Ishmail, CapeTalk caller

The woman booked her holiday with the Flight Centre in Pinelands and it appears that she expected a travel agent to get everything in order.

Kim Taylor, the Flight Centre's customer experience director, says everything was done to warn and remind the woman about her passport's validity.

The agent on the case had verbally informed the client at the time of her making the booking, Taylor explains.

She says the customer was advised that her passport had to be renewed when she came in-store for a consultation.

According to Taylor, the agency's booking documentation, which was completed by the woman, also makes it explicitly clear that passports have to be valid for six months of travel.

In addition, the travel agency provided the woman with a checklist and voucher mentioning the strict passport conditions.

Taylor says clients have to take responsibility and ensure that their documents are up to date.

It's ultimately the responsibility of the traveller to make sure all the paperwork is in order. Kim Taylor, Customer experience director - Flight Centre Travel Group

Our consultant's don't always see the customer's passport because its not a in-store requirment to make a booking... It's very important that customers check their passport validity. Kim Taylor, Customer experience director - Flight Centre Travel Group

Listen to the feedback from the Flight Centre Travel Group: