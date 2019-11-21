Former state security minister Bongani Bongo out on bail for corruption
Former minister of state security and African National Congress MP Bongani Bongo has appeared in court on bribery and corruption charges.
Bongo was released on a R5,000 bail on Thursday morning after being arrested by the Hawks.
The MP is accused of trying to disrupt a parliamentary inquiry into state capture at power utility Eskom on October 2017.
Bongo was accused of trying to bribe Ntuthuzelo Vanara, the advocate leading evidence at the probe.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi about the case.
There is one charge we are dealing with and that is the issue of corruption. There are allegations of bribery and they form part of the bigger charge of corruption.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
It is regarding an incident that took place in 2017 where there were proceedings in relation to the irregularities that were taking place at Eskom in Parliament.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
Mulaudzi says Vanara approached his superiors about the interactions with Bongo.
The allegation is that the prosecutor was then approached and there was money or a cheque that was offered and he was also requested to excuse himself by taking sick leave so that the proceedings can be delayed a bit.Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi, Spokesperson - Hawks
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Former state security minister Bongani Bongo out on bail for corruption
