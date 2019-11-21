RMB Holdings ends SA’s 'most successful entrepreneurial venture in 40 years'
Probably the most remarkably successful entrepreneurial venture of the last 40 years.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
It’s the end of a great partnership… it’s a history that has done everyone incredibly well.Chris Logan, fund manager - Opportune Investments
RMB Holdings will dole out its R130 billion stake in FirstRand – South Africa’s largest financial institution - to its shareholders.
Johann Rupert founded Rand Merchant Bank in 1979.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Chris Logan, a fund manager at Opportune Investments, to explain the unbundling at RMB Holdings.
FirstRand is run well. It’s exemplary! … it’s so far ahead of the game… when you meet the FirstRand guys, they’re generating great returns and seem honest… it [FirstRand] is the jewel in the crown…Chris Logan, fund manager - Opportune Investments
The pyramid structure they had, enabled them to leverage their influence and culture, and transform stodgy assets into top-performing assets…Chris Logan, fund manager - Opportune Investments
Commercially, it’s a very sound decision… They’re dismantling it while it’s a top-performing asset.Chris Logan, fund manager - Opportune Investments
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
