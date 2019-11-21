V&A Waterfront cruise terminal expects 90% increase in visitors this season

Cunard's luxury cruise liner Queen Elizabeth docked in Cape Town again this week, signifying that the 2019/2020 cruise season is well and truly open.

Since a former cold storage facility at the V&A Waterfront was upgraded into a welcoming terminal building, the number of visitors is skyrocketing says Marine and Industrial executive manager Andre Blaine.

This season 57 cruise liner visits are expected, taking into account various stops by 21 vessels.

If we look at that and including the crew, we're looking at 150 000 visitors through the terminal. Andre Blaine, Executive manager - V&A Waterfront Marine and Industrial

That is about a 91% increase on last season's numbers of 66, 000 that came through. Andre Blaine, Executive manager - V&A Waterfront Marine and Industrial

Blaine details the benefits for the local economy, not only from the spend of cruise passengers but also crew members changing shifts in Cape Town.

They'll be staying in hotels, eating in the restaurants, spending their money in the Western Cape before they join the vessel and when they get off the vessel as well. You also get a number of people who extend their stay in Cape Town. Andre Blaine, Executive manager - V&A Waterfront Marine and Industrial

This also presents opportunities for entrepreneurs and smaller businesses.

A lot of the local businesses are utilised, whether it's a bus or a shuttle service. We've got some pop-ups in the terminal which provide those services, like the local taxi operators. Andre Blaine, Executive manager - V&A Waterfront Marine and Industrial

When you look at the Queen Elizabeth and what was taken on board you've got ten containers of dried produce, bar items, frozen produce, five eight-ton trucks that provide fresh produce... Andre Blaine, Executive manager - V&A Waterfront Marine and Industrial

