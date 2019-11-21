Political opponents Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde open up about parenting

We know them as political figures, but how are they as fathers?

The African National Congress's (ANC's) Cameron Dugmore and the Democratic Alliance's (DA's) Alan Winde are political opponents in the province.

Dugmore is the leader of the official opposition in the Western Cape Legislature and Winde is the Premier of the province.

The two men face constant challenges as political leaders and they also face parenting challenges too.

RELATED: Comedian Kurt Schoonraad on life as a parent

Dugmore, a father of three, says he tries his best to always stay in touch with his children in order to build trust between them.

The kids have grown up in a family where politics has always been around. Cameron Dugmore, Opposition leader - Western Cape Legislature

Politics and ideas about society are things that always discussed around the dinner table withe the girls. Cameron Dugmore, Opposition leader - Western Cape Legislature

It's a special relationship and I think it requires huge amounts of work and focus. Cameron Dugmore, Opposition leader - Western Cape Legislature

RELATED: Parenting is a journey, says comedian Stuart Taylor

Winde, a father of two, says he makes an effort to have meaningful conversations with his children when he is home because he is often away for work.

It's about trying to make time to actually do things together. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

My son was born in the final rally of the 1999 election so I couldn't be there. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Both of my children have never known anything other than a father in politics. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

The pair discussed the birth of their political consciousness and, more significantly, the birth and development of their kids as well as balancing their work with families.

Listen to the full Prominent Parents segment on Today with Kieno Kammies: