'I got to know of Gupta aircraft landing on TV,' Nkoana-Mashabane tells inquiry
Minister of Women Maite Nkoana-Mashabane has taken the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.
She has told the inquiry that she was taken by surprise when the Guptas landed their private jet at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in 2013.
RELATED: Bruce Koloane admits using Zuma's name for Gupta Waterkloof landing
The aircraft was carrying guests destined for the Gupta wedding in Sun City.
Clement Manyathela plays parts of Nkoana-Mashabane testimony at the inquiry.
I got to know that an aircraft had landed, on television. I immediately called the then DG who is the ambassador in New York now.Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister - Women
Nkoana-Mashabane tells the commission that the department took action against Bruce Koloane, who was the chief of state protocol at the time, after he admitted that he had abused his powers to benefit the Gupta family.
Listen below to the full audio:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'I got to know of Gupta aircraft landing on TV,' Nkoana-Mashabane tells inquiry
