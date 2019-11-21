Meet Fortune Mojapelo of (London-listed) SA vanadium producer Bushveld Minerals

London Stock Exchange-listed Bushveld Minerals is a low-cost, primary vanadium producer with a diversified vanadium product portfolio.

The company plays a vital role in the development of Vanadium Redox Flow Battery technology.

These batteries have the potential to eventually sustain an electricity grid powered by the sun and wind.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed its founder and CEO, Fortune Mojapelo, for the “ShapeShifter” feature.

Mojapelo shared the success story that is Bushveld Minerals.

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

