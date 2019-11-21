'We want court to intervene and place SAA in business rescue,' says Solidarity
Trade Union Solidarity on Thursday announced that it had served South African Airways (SAA) and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan with court papers.
The union is asking the Johannesburg High Court to place the airline under business rescue.
Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show chats to the union's head of labour legal department Anton van der Bijl to give more insight on the matter.
We asked the court to intervene in SAA and appoint a business rescue practitioner which is a third party person who doesn't have a part in SAA.Anton van der Bijl, Head of labour legal department - Solidarity
He says the practitioner will manage SAA and rehabilitate it so that it is no longer in financial distress.
Listen below to the full conversation:
This article first appeared on 702 : 'We want court to intervene and place SAA in business rescue,' says Solidarity
