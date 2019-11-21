US ambassador Marks pours cold water on claims that Trump could cut aid to SA
US ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks says President Donald Trump has given her the mandate to support President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration.
Marks, a South African-born handbag designer, was sworn in as ambassador last month after she was confirmed in the US Senate.
RELATED: Lana Marks could be the next US ambassador to South Africa
She says the US Congress has made commitments to continue funding health programmes in South Africa.
As far as the aid to South Africa, Congress has given a commitment for 2020... I don't think that's [funding cuts] going to happen at all... I am confident in saying that the opposite is going to be what happens.Lana Marks, US ambassador to South Africa
We want to assist President Cyril Ramaphosa's new Cabinet in any way we can.Lana Marks, US ambassador to South Africa
Her top priorities are boosting trade and investment, fighting against HIV/Aids in the country and empowering youth and women.
According to Marks, 600 US companies currently operate in the country, contributing to 10% of SA's gross domestic product (GDP).
Those very same companies currently employ 200,000 South Africans, Marks explains.
On top of that, she says Trump has already spent $6.4 billion in HIV/Aids programmes in SA.
I have support across the board to greatly increased trade and investment in South Africa. There is so much opportunity.Lana Marks | US ambassador to South Africa
We are the only foreign power to South Africa that is assisting with our HIV/Aids programme in South Africa.Lana Marks, US ambassador to South Africa
Marks believes that she has a better perspective "of things of the ground" because she was born and raised in SA.
To have arrived in America as an immigrant, and to have achieved the American Dream, and then come back here is just phenomenal.Lana Marks, US ambassador to South Africa
She says she hopes that she can get Trump to visit South Africa soon.
Listen to the ambassador in conversation with senior political reporter Clement Manyathela:
Image: @USEmbassySA on Twitter
More from Politics
Is being placed into business rescue the way forward for SAA?
Specialist attorney Gareth Cremen examines the suitability of trade union Solidarity's court application against the airline.Read More
'We want court to intervene and place SAA in business rescue,' says Solidarity
Head of labour legal department Anton van der Bijl explains why the union has filed papers against the airline.Read More
Political opponents Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde open up about parenting
The ANC's Cameron Dugmore and the DA's Alan Winde put politics aside to talk candidly about fatherhood and their parenting styles.Read More
'I got to know of Gupta aircraft landing on TV,' Nkoana-Mashabane tells inquiry
Minister of Women takes the state at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.Read More
[VIDEO] Gate camera footage shows Julius Malema in altercation with soldier
EFF's Malema and Ndlozi were in court for allegedly assaulting an officer during Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral last year.Read More
'Irregular expenditure increased by R62.6bn and Free State gets no clean audits'
EWN parliamentary correspondent Gaye Davis gives an update on the Kimi Makwetu's audit results of government departments.Read More
Ngobeni 'hopeful' that parties will support his nomination as Joburg mayor
MMC for Finance in Johannesburg Funzela Ngobeni has been fielded by the DA to take over from Herman Mashaba.Read More
[LISTEN] Is coalition government the future for South Africa? Pundits discuss
Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis and political analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga discuss shifts in the political landscape in SA.Read More
Workers abandoning the strike are being intimidated – SAA
The SACAA says SAA is safe, despite union claims to the contrary. SAA is taking legal action, says board member Martin Kingston.Read More
Independent power for Western Cape not a done deal yet, explains Premier Winde
Minister Gwede Mantashe has committed to meeting with the Western Cape and other provincial legislatures to discuss the matter.Read More
More from World
What's driving the backlash against Airbnb in Europe
Deutsche Welle radio's Keith Walker interviews a host in Athens as well as a resident who supports protests against Airbnb.Read More
Riot police stop and search Hong Kong school learners as classes resume
Some of the children dressed in school uniform have been frisked down by riot police, reports China correspondent Kirsty Needham.Read More
Strong winds stoke more than 100 bushfires across Australia
BBC news correspondent Phil Mercer describes the scenes in Australia's east coast region where fires have been raging for weeks.Read More
Prince Andrew's BBC interview on Jeffrey Epstein dubbed a 'massive mistake'
His tell-all interview about his relationship with the convicted sex offender seems to have been a bad move for the royal family.Read More
'Trump's Twitter attack on impeachment witness shows his attitude towards women'
US President Donald Trump has been labelled misogynist by many political commentators and his latest tweets may be proof of that.Read More
'It's a foregone conclusion that House of Representatives will impeach Trump'
New York Times politics reporter Reid Epstein says there is no new evidence in the hearing as it is based on transcripts.Read More
Skepticism over new 'fake rhino horn' and its intended effects
A team of scientists have created a product similar to rhino horn in an effort to confuse the trade.Read More
[WATCH] Doctor singing adorably to baby while drawing bloods goes viral
A Scottish mom took to Facebook with a video of a kind doctor saying 'this is something so special'.Read More
120 BMWs and 19 Rolls-Royces delivered to Swazi king in days - Wandile Dludlu
It’s been a good week or two for King Mswati III of eSwatini (Swaziland).Read More
Victorious Boks touch down in Durban
Springbok fans in celebration as the trophy tours their city.Read More