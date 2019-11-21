'DStv doesn’t repeat much. It feels so because Africans watch a lot of TV'
DStv has the lowest repeat rates in the world, according to MultiChoice.
Why then does it feel like everything is on repeat?
Because, according to MultiChoice, the average African household spends double the amount of time watching TV than average households elsewhere.
For more detail, read “DStv has the lowest repeat rate in the world – MultiChoice” on MyBroadband.
The technology news website reported from the Multichoice Group’s Media Showcase in Sandton on Thursday.
