Cape Knifemakers Guild opens 10th annual show on Friday
The Cape Knifemakers Guild's annual show takes place in Milnerton over the next two days.
Each of the unique knives on display and for sale are hand made by members of the local guild or the Knifemakers Guild of South Africa.
Knifemaker Rick Afonso joins John Maytham in studio to talk about the craft on the Afternoon Drive show.
Although he is a part-time "hobbyist", Afonso says there are guild members who make a living from knife-making.
He recalls that after being given a Swiss Army knife by his father as a child, it was as a teenager that he discovered the skill involved in hand-making a knife at a hunting show.
There's always a custom knifemakers section and contrasting those handmade knives with something that came out of a factory was completely different - it was art.Rick Afonso. Knifemaker
Afonso started making his own knives about ten years ago, beginning with an online tutorial. Once he'd completed his first attempt, "the bug had bit".
He gives an idea of the price range of knives, depending on the level of skill involved.
At the lower end, about R800, going up to R25,000-plus.Rick Afonso, Knifemaker
There are two main ways to make a knife, either the traditional forging way or the modern way where you take a bar of knife steel and basically grind away.Rick Afonso knifemaker
The tenth annual guild show takes place on Friday and Saturday at the Jansen Hall in Jansen Road, Milnerton.
Aside from being able to look at and buy knives, the public will also be able to get professional advice about starting to make knives as a hobby.
Show hours: Friday, 23 November 2017, 12h00-18h00 Saturday, 24 November 2017, 10h00-15h00
Entrance fee: R30 per person, R50 per couple (valid for both days)
Hear more from Afonso in the audio below:
Thumbnail image: Cape Knifemakers Guild on Facebook
