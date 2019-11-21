CPUT part-time students on 'rollercoaster ride' over alternative to BTech degree
Government announced in 2016 that it is phasing out the Bachelor of Technology or BTech degree from January 2020.
A group of affected part-time students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) say they have been left in limbo about their future studies.
RELATED: 'Re-curriculation' aims to equalise all higher education qualifications - CPUT
Spokesperson Zahfer Toffa is one of those students who completed their national diploma in September and says there has been no official communication about any provision made for the course they should be moving on to in 2019.
We've tried to make contact, to find out, it's just like they can't say at the moment.Zahfer Toffa, Student - Cape Peninsula University of Technology
It's a bit difficult for part-time students, we make communication through the part-time office. They can't assist us with anything because it's after hours most of the time.Zahfer Toffa, Student - Cape Peninsula University of Technology
Toffa says more than 300 part-time students are affected.
Upon contacting CPUT, CapeTalk was told it needed time to look at the information and would respond on Friday.
Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
What will it take to end gender-based violence?
We all have a part to play to end the scourge of violence against women.Read More
Cape Town project pairs vulnerable teens with shelter dogs to empower both
The organisation teaches at-risk youth from underprivileged communities life skills through interactions with shelter dogs.Read More
'Behind every man is a childhood' - male survivor of sexual abuse speaks out
An emotional survivor shares his story on-air, with further insight provided by MatrixMen and a former Childline director.Read More
Repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.5%
The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks.Read More
Former state security minister Bongani Bongo out on bail for corruption
Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi explains the charges faced by the ANC MP.Read More
V&A Waterfront cruise terminal expects 90% increase in visitors this season
V&A Waterfront's Andre Blaine says 150,000 visitors, both passengers and crew, are expected during the 2019/2020 cruise season.Read More
Flight Centre responds to claims that it sabotaged CT's woman's dream holiday
A Cape Town woman, 60, booked her holiday with Flight Centre but was unable to board her flight because her passport was expired.Read More
News24 exposes how former media exec Willem Breytenbach 'preyed on young boys'
A former exec at Media24 is alleged to have sexually assaulted a number of boys when he was a teacher, a News24 expose uncovers.Read More
Trevor Noah on Grammy nod: 'I almost cried'
In a Facebook post, Mzansi's very own Trevor Noah speaks fondly of his fellow nominees and shares anecdotes about each of them.Read More
'No evidence that striking workers linked to train vandalism'
Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani says it is studying the High Court ruling that ordered the reinstatement of the security guards.Read More