CPUT part-time students on 'rollercoaster ride' over alternative to BTech degree

Government announced in 2016 that it is phasing out the Bachelor of Technology or BTech degree from January 2020.

A group of affected part-time students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) say they have been left in limbo about their future studies.

RELATED: 'Re-curriculation' aims to equalise all higher education qualifications - CPUT

Spokesperson Zahfer Toffa is one of those students who completed their national diploma in September and says there has been no official communication about any provision made for the course they should be moving on to in 2019.

We've tried to make contact, to find out, it's just like they can't say at the moment. Zahfer Toffa, Student - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

It's a bit difficult for part-time students, we make communication through the part-time office. They can't assist us with anything because it's after hours most of the time. Zahfer Toffa, Student - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Toffa says more than 300 part-time students are affected.

Upon contacting CPUT, CapeTalk was told it needed time to look at the information and would respond on Friday.

Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: