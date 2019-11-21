Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:25
Standard Bank Competition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Today at 07:07
Impact of Business Rescue of SOE's On Goverments Credit Status
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Louis Klopper, Senior Business Rescue Practitioner
Today at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katlego Mlambo - Winner of the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award and head chef at the Murabi Club
Today at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta - Account Director at Irvine Partners
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist has an answer for all your perplexing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 10:45
Repurposing unused pages from school exercise books
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jane Eagar
Tomorrow at 06:05
Podcast Punt
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:11
A look at international news
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Tomorrow at 06:20
Weather with Simon Gear
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Simon Gear
Tomorrow at 06:40
The Outdoor Report
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Tomorrow at 08:50
Weekend Sports interview: TKO Semi-finals
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Masebe Qina - Sport Journalist at Soccer Laduma
Tomorrow at 09:21
Theater Talk with Marina Griebenow
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Marina Griebenow - Theater Critic at CapeTalk
Tomorrow at 09:50
Car Talk
Weekend Breakfast with Africa
Guests
Naresh Maharaj - Motoring Journalist at Bizcommunity.com
CPUT part-time students on 'rollercoaster ride' over alternative to BTech degree

21 November 2019 5:36 PM
by
Tags:
Cape Peninsula University of Technology CPUT
BTech degree
Students allege it's impossible to get clarity from CPUT on their studies in 2020, which is when the BTech degree is phased out.

Government announced in 2016 that it is phasing out the Bachelor of Technology or BTech degree from January 2020.

A group of affected part-time students at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) say they have been left in limbo about their future studies.

RELATED: 'Re-curriculation' aims to equalise all higher education qualifications - CPUT

Spokesperson Zahfer Toffa is one of those students who completed their national diploma in September and says there has been no official communication about any provision made for the course they should be moving on to in 2019.

We've tried to make contact, to find out, it's just like they can't say at the moment.

Zahfer Toffa, Student - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

It's a bit difficult for part-time students, we make communication through the part-time office. They can't assist us with anything because it's after hours most of the time.

Zahfer Toffa, Student - Cape Peninsula University of Technology

Toffa says more than 300 part-time students are affected.

Upon contacting CPUT, CapeTalk was told it needed time to look at the information and would respond on Friday.

Listen to the conversation on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


