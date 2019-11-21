Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 20:30
Hiking with Tim Lundy
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:05
The History of Drag in South Africa
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 21:35
Dodge ball SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Tomorrow at 06:25
Standard Bank Competition
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Tomorrow at 06:41
Everyday Xhosa
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Qingqile Mdlulwa - Correspondent at Everyday Xhosa
Tomorrow at 07:56
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Tomorrow at 08:07
Trailblazer
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Katlego Mlambo - Winner of the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award and head chef at the Murabi Club
Tomorrow at 08:21
The Binge Club
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mvelase Peppetta - Account Director at Irvine Partners
Tomorrow at 09:40
The Naked Scientist has an answer for all your perplexing questions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Tomorrow at 10:45
Repurposing unused pages from school exercise books
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jane Eagar
No Items to show
Up Next: Tonight with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
World
Sport
Politics
Opinion
Local
Lifestyle
Business
Latest World
'US withdrawal from Paris climate accord will not slow global momentum' WWF SA's Dr. Dr Prabhat Upadhyay discusses US govt's notice that it's started year-long process to withdraw from Paris Agreement. 6 November 2019 6:14 PM
White fragility is a powerful tool to silence conversations on race, says author Nobody is 'colour-blind' and race has profound meaning in unequal societies, says best-selling author and academic Dr Robin DiAnge... 6 November 2019 5:54 PM
China's 5G roll-out could secure its lead in tech race against US China's launch of the world's biggest 5G wireless network could place it firmly in the lead of the race for tech supremacy. 4 November 2019 11:11 AM
View all World
Two Oceans race director: new entry system aimed at creating 'equal opportunity' Entries for the Two Oceans Marathon 2020 have officially opened but not everyone is happy with the new system and price hike. 19 November 2019 4:01 PM
Doping in schools rugby doesn't seem to be declining, says institute The SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport says there's a high tolerance for steroid use at schools among coaches, teachers and parents. 18 November 2019 5:25 PM
'It's now Bafana's turn to continue SA's winning spirit at Afcon qualifier' Mzansi is a winning nation. The Boks proved that at the Rugby World Cup. It's now Bafana Bafana's turn at Afcon, says sports guru. 17 November 2019 9:24 AM
View all Sport
Is being placed into business rescue the way forward for SAA? Specialist attorney Gareth Cremen examines the suitability of trade union Solidarity's court application against the airline. 21 November 2019 6:17 PM
US ambassador Marks pours cold water on claims that Trump could cut aid to SA United States ambassador to South Africa Lana Marks reveals her priorities and discusses the state of relations between US and SA. 21 November 2019 2:41 PM
'We want court to intervene and place SAA in business rescue,' says Solidarity Head of labour legal department Anton van der Bijl explains why the union has filed papers against the airline. 21 November 2019 2:00 PM
View all Politics
Controversial reclassification of wildlife a positive move, says game rancher Dr Peter Oberem argues that the reclassification of 33 species creates a value, ensuring people will look after the animals. 6 November 2019 5:56 PM
Unleash your inner foodie with McDonald’s… seriously? What do you think of when you hear the word “foodie”? Probably not McDonald’s, but that’s how it's pitching its McFlurries. 6 November 2019 11:19 AM
Weather data suggests drought, heat and a poor harvest likely across SA Weather predictions don’t bode well for summer crops, warns Wandile Sihlobo, an economist at Agricultural Business Chamber. 6 November 2019 10:15 AM
View all Opinion
What will it take to end gender-based violence? We all have a part to play to end the scourge of violence against women. 21 November 2019 5:46 PM
CPUT part-time students on 'rollercoaster ride' over alternative to BTech degree Students allege it's impossible to get clarity from CPUT on their studies in 2020, which is when the BTech degree is phased out. 21 November 2019 5:36 PM
Cape Town project pairs vulnerable teens with shelter dogs to empower both The organisation teaches at-risk youth from underprivileged communities life skills through interactions with shelter dogs. 21 November 2019 5:34 PM
View all Local
Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist Marc Mendelson, a professor of infectious diseases, says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use. 21 November 2019 4:30 PM
Cape Knifemakers Guild opens 10th annual show on Friday Fascinated by knives? The show offers the opportunity to look, buy and find out more from the professionals. 21 November 2019 4:23 PM
Rethinking medical aid? Balance what you can afford with your needs, says expert The right medical aid cover can give you and your family peace of mind. The Council for Medical Schemes offers important advice. 21 November 2019 3:37 PM
View all Lifestyle
Is being placed into business rescue the way forward for SAA? Specialist attorney Gareth Cremen examines the suitability of trade union Solidarity's court application against the airline. 21 November 2019 6:17 PM
Repo rate to remain unchanged at 6.5% The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank lends money to commercial banks. 21 November 2019 3:12 PM
'DStv doesn’t repeat much. It feels so because Africans watch a lot of TV' DStv has the lowest repeat rates in the world, according to MultiChoice. 21 November 2019 2:42 PM
View all Business
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist

21 November 2019 4:30 PM
by
Tags:
Drugs
Infectious disease
Antibiotics
The Conversation
Public healthcare
Treatment
antibiotics resistance
World Antibiotic Resistance Awareness Week
Marc Mendelson, a professor of infectious diseases, says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use.

Growing antibiotic resistance across the globe is a major public health crisis, says Professor Marc Mendelson.

Mendelson is a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

As the world observes Antibiotic Awareness Week, he warns that more people need to protect antibiotics, which he calls a "miracle of modern medicine".

In an opinion piece published on The Conversation, Prof Mendelson says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use.

According to Mendelson, the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has seen a rise in bacterial resistance to antibiotics in recent years.

Without antibiotics, infectious diseases cannot be treated.

He says people need to challenge healthcare professionals who overprescribe antibiotic treatment.

The professor adds that more awareness is needed to better protect families and communities against contracting infections.

An antibiotic guardian is anyone who is willing to pledge their time and energy into stem this rise and tide of bacterial resistance to antibiotics which has largely come about by misuse and overuse.

Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT

We're calling on everybody to unite and play a role.

Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT

We rely on antibiotics not just to treat infections but to prevent inventions.

Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:


21 November 2019 4:30 PM
by
Tags:
Drugs
Infectious disease
Antibiotics
The Conversation
Public healthcare
Treatment
antibiotics resistance
World Antibiotic Resistance Awareness Week

More from Lifestyle

cape-knifemakers-guild-show-2019jpg

Cape Knifemakers Guild opens 10th annual show on Friday

21 November 2019 4:23 PM

Fascinated by knives? The show offers the opportunity to look, buy and find out more from the professionals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No smoking medical doctor consulting patient 123rfhealth #123rflifestyle 123rf

Rethinking medical aid? Balance what you can afford with your needs, says expert

21 November 2019 3:37 PM

The right medical aid cover can give you and your family peace of mind. The Council for Medical Schemes offers important advice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cameron-dugmore-alan-winde-canva-collagejpg

Political opponents Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde open up about parenting

21 November 2019 1:37 PM

The ANC's Cameron Dugmore and the DA's Alan Winde put politics aside to talk candidly about fatherhood and their parenting styles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

travel-map-geography-pexels-photojpeg

Flight Centre responds to claims that it sabotaged CT's woman's dream holiday

21 November 2019 12:30 PM

A Cape Town woman, 60, booked her holiday with Flight Centre but was unable to board her flight because her passport was expired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

online-shopping-4000414-960-720jpg

Is it worth joining the new members-only online site AllSale?

20 November 2019 6:46 PM

Journalist Andrew Thompson spells out the pros and cons of the new South African online shop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beyond-burger-menu-spur-veganjpg

Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu

20 November 2019 5:39 PM

Spur Steak Ranches have introduced a plant-based and vegan-friendly menu across SA, including the globally popular Beyond Burger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hammed-animashaunjpg

Cinema Nouveau to screen National Theatre Live's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

20 November 2019 4:28 PM

British actor Hammed Animashaun gives a taste of what to expect from director Nicholas Hytner's production.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cellphone security fraud phishing scams hacking 123rfcrime 123rf

Twelve security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks

20 November 2019 3:48 PM

There have been a number of new cases where victims had their cellphones stolen and discovered their bank accounts were emptied.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

stephen-malherbejpg

Cyclist with 'XXY syndrome' completes tough WC tour to raise awareness

20 November 2019 3:18 PM

XXY47 founder Stephen Malherbe and geneticist Dr Shahida Moosa join Pippa Hudson to shed some light on Klinefelter's syndrome,

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

simons-town-ghost-walk-graveyardjpg

Mysterious ghosts, exhumed skeletons - experience Simon's Town's spooky side

20 November 2019 12:36 PM

André Leibbrandt joins Lester Kiewit to chat about his famous Simon's Town Ghost Walk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

4 things you should never say if you want to get rich

Business Lifestyle

New Cape Town water restrictions will be announced in December

Local

[VIDEO] Cape pub Fireman's Arms up in smoke overnight

Local

EWN Highlights

EFF not yet ready for youth & women’s leagues, says Malema

21 November 2019 6:27 PM

Hawks arrest MISA CEO Goodman Ntandazo Vimba

21 November 2019 4:16 PM

Ramaphosa calls for transformation in the private sector

21 November 2019 4:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Competitions
Copyright 2019 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA