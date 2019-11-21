Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist

Growing antibiotic resistance across the globe is a major public health crisis, says Professor Marc Mendelson.

Mendelson is a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

As the world observes Antibiotic Awareness Week, he warns that more people need to protect antibiotics, which he calls a "miracle of modern medicine".

In an opinion piece published on The Conversation, Prof Mendelson says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use.

According to Mendelson, the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has seen a rise in bacterial resistance to antibiotics in recent years.

Without antibiotics, infectious diseases cannot be treated.

He says people need to challenge healthcare professionals who overprescribe antibiotic treatment.

The professor adds that more awareness is needed to better protect families and communities against contracting infections.

An antibiotic guardian is anyone who is willing to pledge their time and energy into stem this rise and tide of bacterial resistance to antibiotics which has largely come about by misuse and overuse. Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT

We're calling on everybody to unite and play a role. Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT

We rely on antibiotics not just to treat infections but to prevent inventions. Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham: