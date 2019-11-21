Antibiotic resistance an 'extreme crisis', warns infectious disease specialist
Growing antibiotic resistance across the globe is a major public health crisis, says Professor Marc Mendelson.
Mendelson is a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
As the world observes Antibiotic Awareness Week, he warns that more people need to protect antibiotics, which he calls a "miracle of modern medicine".
In an opinion piece published on The Conversation, Prof Mendelson says the world needs ‘antibiotic guardians’ to safeguard their future use.
According to Mendelson, the overuse and misuse of antibiotics has seen a rise in bacterial resistance to antibiotics in recent years.
Without antibiotics, infectious diseases cannot be treated.
He says people need to challenge healthcare professionals who overprescribe antibiotic treatment.
The professor adds that more awareness is needed to better protect families and communities against contracting infections.
An antibiotic guardian is anyone who is willing to pledge their time and energy into stem this rise and tide of bacterial resistance to antibiotics which has largely come about by misuse and overuse.Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT
We're calling on everybody to unite and play a role.Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT
We rely on antibiotics not just to treat infections but to prevent inventions.Marc Mendelson, Head of the infectious diseases and HIV medicine - Groote Schuur Hospital, UCT
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Lifestyle
Cape Knifemakers Guild opens 10th annual show on Friday
Fascinated by knives? The show offers the opportunity to look, buy and find out more from the professionals.Read More
Rethinking medical aid? Balance what you can afford with your needs, says expert
The right medical aid cover can give you and your family peace of mind. The Council for Medical Schemes offers important advice.Read More
Political opponents Cameron Dugmore and Alan Winde open up about parenting
The ANC's Cameron Dugmore and the DA's Alan Winde put politics aside to talk candidly about fatherhood and their parenting styles.Read More
Flight Centre responds to claims that it sabotaged CT's woman's dream holiday
A Cape Town woman, 60, booked her holiday with Flight Centre but was unable to board her flight because her passport was expired.Read More
Is it worth joining the new members-only online site AllSale?
Journalist Andrew Thompson spells out the pros and cons of the new South African online shop.Read More
Spur caters to vegetarians and vegans with new plant-based menu
Spur Steak Ranches have introduced a plant-based and vegan-friendly menu across SA, including the globally popular Beyond Burger.Read More
Cinema Nouveau to screen National Theatre Live's 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'
British actor Hammed Animashaun gives a taste of what to expect from director Nicholas Hytner's production.Read More
Twelve security tips to keep cellphone info and bank account safe from crooks
There have been a number of new cases where victims had their cellphones stolen and discovered their bank accounts were emptied.Read More
Cyclist with 'XXY syndrome' completes tough WC tour to raise awareness
XXY47 founder Stephen Malherbe and geneticist Dr Shahida Moosa join Pippa Hudson to shed some light on Klinefelter's syndrome,Read More
Mysterious ghosts, exhumed skeletons - experience Simon's Town's spooky side
André Leibbrandt joins Lester Kiewit to chat about his famous Simon's Town Ghost Walk.Read More