While there has been an increase of conversations about gender-based violence (GBV) in the country following Uyinene Mrwetyana’s killing in August, we still have the challenge of the scourge in the country.

Uyinene’s case sparked outrage over violence against women in the country and further highlighted the misguided reactions that undermine the victims and fail to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The emphasis remains that we don’t need another justification for the behaviour, we only need the violence and the behaviour that perpetuates GBV to stop.

Here is what you can do to help stop GBV:

• Report the cases of abuse

• Condemn the jokes that ridicule women

• Support the survivors

• Scale up prevention efforts that address patriarchy.

Rethabile Mosese, senior staff attorney for Lawyers Against Abuse, says we should support organisations that are already doing work in communities to end GBV.

We need to look at people already doing the work at grass root level in communities like Soul City and Lawyers Against Abuse and support such. And we shouldn’t be aware of GBV during the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence only. GBV should be something we focus on 365 days. Rethabile Mosese, Senior staff attorney - Lawyers Against Abuse,

One of the organisations also taking a stance against GBV is LiMA (Leaders in Motion Academy). Check out one of their awareness films below.

This article first appeared on LeadSA : What will it take to end gender-based violence?