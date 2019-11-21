Bongo arrest: 'MPs can't act with the impunity they did before'

ANC MP and former State Security minister Bongani Bongo was arrested on Thursday and appeared in court on charges of corruption and bribery.

He was released on R5,000 bail.

Bongo, seen as a close ally of former president Jacob Zuma, is accused of trying to bribe the evidence leader in Parliament's inquiry into state capture at power utility Eskom in 2017.

eNCA is reporting that the ANC has said it is up to Secretary-General Ace Magasule to decide on Bongo's immediate future.

Commenting on the party's earlier silence, News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber says the tide has clearly turned in Parliament as far as the ANC caucus is concerned.

They're a bit more concerned about this type of thing. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

What happened today will probably increase this, that MPs don't act with the impunity that they did before. Jan Gerber, Parliamentary reporter - News24

He adds that it is still concerning that the ANC doesn't come straight out and condemn Bongo's alleged corrupt activities.

