Chef Katlego Mlambo on winning 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award
The 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star winning chef Katlego Mlambo says it still hasn't sunk in that he won the award.
The award recognises an up-and-coming chef who is making their distinctive mark on the industry.
Mlambo competed with the two other chefs for the top spot.
Speaking to Refilwe Moloto, Mlambo says he spent 12 years in Cape Town then later went back home to Johannesburg where his The Marabi Club is based.
I have been greatly blessed working alongside many great chefs in Cape Town. I gained skills and I think I have found my groove of the type of cuisine I want to cook.Katlego Mlambo, Winner of the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award and head chef at The Marabi
Marabi is a beautiful jazz venue and it is in the heart of the CBD.Katlego Mlambo, Winner of the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award and head chef at The Marabi Club
Mlambo says he also wants to showcase the ingredients found in the country through his cuisines.
I am still trying to experiment with some few ingredients here and there but at the end of the day, we want the food to be delicious.Katlego Mlambo, Winner of the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award and head chef at The Marabi
Looking at these amazing chefs in Europe they always pay homage to their grandmothers and the food.Katlego Mlambo, Winner of the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award and head chef at The Marabi
I want to showcase that we've got such amazing ingredients in South Africa and let's just showcase them.Katlego Mlambo, Winner of the 2019 Eat Out Nederburg Rising Star award and head chef at The Marabi
Listen to the full interview below..
