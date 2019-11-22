The (formerly short) long arm of the law has begun striking
I can't run no more; With that lawless crowd; While the killers in high places; Say their prayers out loud; But they've summoned, they've summoned up; A thundercloud; And they're going to hear from me.Leonard Cohen (Anthem)
On Thursday, The Hawks swooped on African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, arresting him on corruption charges.
It also arrested 10 people on charges of collusion relating to Amathole District Municipality funds.
While that was going on, the National Prosecuting Authority applied to freeze R1 billion in assets of State Capture-accused Regiments Capital.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Bernard Hotz (Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans) what he thinks the significance is of these big moves.
In our past, we’ve been plagued by inaction from both the law enforcement and the NPA. The tide has changed. This needs to go on and on so people can see that if you do the crime, you do the time.Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans
The time of impunity needs to stop… it’s important to see the law is reaching those people right at the top… if people see nobody is untouchable, perhaps they’ll think twice… People need to be fearful; they need to respect the law…Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans
The NPA, the Hawks and Sars were absolutely decimated… We’ve got to guard the good people…Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations - Werksmans
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
