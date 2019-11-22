Stellenbosch officials to warn other districts about alleged event fraudster

Stellenbosch municipality has laid fraud charges against the organiser of the Garden of Lights event which was labelled a scam by those who attended it.

The event was hosted at the JS Marais Nature Reserve last weekend. It apparently failed to deliver on its marketed attractions and saw patrons complaining about long queues and other issues.

The municipality says they have banned the organiser, David Huni, from hosting any future events in the district.

In addition, officials say they plan on warning other municipalities about the alleged scammester.

Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer was scheduled to speak to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies but sent the station a written statement instead.

Officials have accused the organiser of deceiving the public and misrepresenting the municipality's involvement in the event.

It is evident that the event organiser intentionally oversold tickets for this event and misrepresented his application to the municipality. Extract from Stellenbosch municipality statement

He will not be allowed to apply for any further event within the Stellenbosch jurisdiction. Extract from Stellenbosch municipality statement

In a similar statement posted on Facebook, the municipality says it will re-evaluate its event application process going forward.

