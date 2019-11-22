Stellenbosch officials to warn other districts about alleged event fraudster
Stellenbosch municipality has laid fraud charges against the organiser of the Garden of Lights event which was labelled a scam by those who attended it.
The event was hosted at the JS Marais Nature Reserve last weekend. It apparently failed to deliver on its marketed attractions and saw patrons complaining about long queues and other issues.
RELATED: Garden of Lights organiser responds to backlash over 'disaster event'
The municipality says they have banned the organiser, David Huni, from hosting any future events in the district.
In addition, officials say they plan on warning other municipalities about the alleged scammester.
Stellenbosch mayor Gesie van Deventer was scheduled to speak to CapeTalk's Kieno Kammies but sent the station a written statement instead.
Officials have accused the organiser of deceiving the public and misrepresenting the municipality's involvement in the event.
RELATED: Garden of Lights event organiser must issue refunds, says WC consumer watchdog
It is evident that the event organiser intentionally oversold tickets for this event and misrepresented his application to the municipality.Extract from Stellenbosch municipality statement
He will not be allowed to apply for any further event within the Stellenbosch jurisdiction.Extract from Stellenbosch municipality statement
In a similar statement posted on Facebook, the municipality says it will re-evaluate its event application process going forward.
Listen Kieno Kammies read the statement sent by Stellenbosch municipality:
