Poor UK performance sees Investec earnings fall by 17.2%
Investec reported weak earnings for the six months to end September, hit by a poor performance in the UK.
Investec’s headline earnings per share fell by 17.2% in the half-year to 30 September 2019.
The results from the UK was offset somewhat by a good performance in South Africa.
Investec Asset Management is renaming itself to Ninety One once it completes its split from Investec Group.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Fani Titi, Joint-CEO at Investec.
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Poor UK performance sees Investec earnings fall by 17.2%
