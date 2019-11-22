Vida e caffè revamps very first store in Cape Town to mark 18 years in the biz

Coffee shop franchise Vida e caffè has revamped its Kloof Street store, the very first store to open 18 years ago.

This week we've completed a significant revamp of the store, showcasing the latest in design, experience and coffee. Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e caffè

It was the first. The original. The No.1. The Numero uno. In 2001 we opened our first vida store on Kloof Street, where lives and coffee would be forever richer. #myfirstvida #lifeandcoffee #kloofstreet pic.twitter.com/ZmWwXlIvmF — vida e caffè (@vidaecaffe) November 13, 2019

The original Kloof Street store started out with five baristas. Now the brand is the largest chain of coffee outlets across the continent, with 336 stores in Africa.

CEO Darren Levy says Vida e caffè has had staying power because it is a purpose-driven brand that prides itself on offering customers "a shot of happiness every day".

When you say Vida, it's all about the vibe. That's what sets us apart... It's that personal connection that's equally important to the quality and consistency of the coffee. Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e caffè

Listen to the CEO to discuss the brand's longevity in the market:

Image: vidaecaffe_official on Instagram