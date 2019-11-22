Vida e caffè revamps very first store in Cape Town to mark 18 years in the biz
Coffee shop franchise Vida e caffè has revamped its Kloof Street store, the very first store to open 18 years ago.
This week we've completed a significant revamp of the store, showcasing the latest in design, experience and coffee.Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e caffè
It was the first. The original. The No.1. The Numero uno. In 2001 we opened our first vida store on Kloof Street, where lives and coffee would be forever richer. #myfirstvida #lifeandcoffee #kloofstreet pic.twitter.com/ZmWwXlIvmF— vida e caffè (@vidaecaffe) November 13, 2019
RELATED: CT store was out of line for Independent Media boycott poster - Vida e caffè CEO
The original Kloof Street store started out with five baristas. Now the brand is the largest chain of coffee outlets across the continent, with 336 stores in Africa.
CEO Darren Levy says Vida e caffè has had staying power because it is a purpose-driven brand that prides itself on offering customers "a shot of happiness every day".
When you say Vida, it's all about the vibe. That's what sets us apart... It's that personal connection that's equally important to the quality and consistency of the coffee.Darren Levy, CEO - Vida e caffè
Listen to the CEO to discuss the brand's longevity in the market:
Image: vidaecaffe_official on Instagram
More from Business
MultiChoice testing new 'dishless' streaming product
Subscribers could be ditching their DStv decoders and satellite dishes when MultiChoice brings out a standalone streaming service.Read More
Earn R4500+ per month by renting out your car to Uber drivers
Flexclub pays you to rent out a car you don’t use to Uber drivers struggling to obtain finance, says cofounder Tinashe Ruzane.Read More
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
The financial services company announced Gordon passed away after a short illness.Read More
Prosecutions must follow after string of Hawks arrests, says Mantshantsha
The Hawks made several high-profile arrests this week and the Daily Maverick's Sikonathi Mantshantsha says the NPA must step up.Read More
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.Read More
National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed
NMT president Mashudu Raphetha and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise give details of the agreement.Read More
Poor UK performance sees Investec earnings fall by 17.2%
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fani Titi, Joint-CEO at Investec.Read More
The (formerly short) long arm of the law has begun striking
The Hawks is swooping. Bernard Hotz (Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans) discusses the significance it all.Read More
'Court will have to rule if SAA is financially distressed'
Business rescue practitioner Louis Klopper explains what the Companies Act says about placing a company under business rescue.Read More
Is being placed into business rescue the way forward for SAA?
Specialist attorney Gareth Cremen examines the suitability of trade union Solidarity's court application against the airline.Read More
More from Local
Management should have done better on accounting diploma, says CPUT spokesperson
CPUT students who planned on studying towards an advanced accounting diploma in 2020 will have to wait until 2021 or go elsewhere.Read More
Women face limited choices amid shortage of state birth control stocks
The health department's Khadija Jamaloodien admits that many women have been disadvantaged by a constrained contraceptive supply.Read More
Plastic Colloquium: efforts by government and private sector yielding results
Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells Azania Mosaka that 46% of plastics are reused or recycled.Read More
Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet says they have requested twice for the information from the IEC.Read More
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
The financial services company announced Gordon passed away after a short illness.Read More
Lawyers maintain Zuma is being targeted amid appeal bid to dodge prosecution
Zuma's lawyers believe the Supreme Court of Appeal could offer a different ruling to the High Court, perhaps dropping his charges.Read More
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.Read More
National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed
NMT president Mashudu Raphetha and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise give details of the agreement.Read More
[VIDEO] Truck catches fire on M5 highway causing traffic delays
Officials are on the scene, rediverting traffic.Read More
Stellenbosch officials to warn other districts about alleged event fraudster
The Stellenbosch municipality says it has banned the organiser of the Garden of Lights market from hosting any other events.Read More