National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed

The National Transport Movement (NTM) has signed the 5.9% wage deal for the 2019/2020 financial year at the South African Airways (SAA).

The union has not been part of the eight-day strike at the airline that started last week Friday.

The salary increase will start in February 2020.

Workers affiliated to the South African Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) and The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have been demonstrating outside South African Airways park in Mepton Park on Friday.

National Transport Movement president Mashudu Raphetha gives details of the agreement.

I can confirm that the National Transport Movement Union has signed a wage deal with SAA in the wee hours of this morning. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

RELATED: Cabinet wants SAA strike resolved amicably

We managed to find common ground and the back pay will be paid on the 31 March 2020, the first portion of it and the balance will be paid in April. The salary adjustment will be done on 1 February 2020. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

We also agreed to postpone the retrenchments and our demands have been met, our members are happy. Mashudu Raphetha, President - National Transport Movement Union

RELATED: 'Court will have to rule if SAA is financially distressed'

Eyewitness News Kgomotso Modise says Numsa and Sacca have gone into a meeting with SAA management.

The main unions that are present here and have gone up with SAA management are Sacca and Numsa. It seems the National Transport Movement has not been active in this strike. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Sacca and Numsa have put their foot down and said they want more than the 5.9%. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

An agreement has been presented today to the unions that are outside the airways park, they have responded positively to the 5.9% from government and the remainder, which is 2.1%, will come from SAA internally. Kgomotso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

Listen to the full interview below...

This article first appeared on 702 : National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed