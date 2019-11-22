DA remains hopeful that EFF will support Ngobeni to take over from Mashaba
Democratic Alliance (DA) caucus leader in Gauteng Solly Msimanga says the party has fielded MMC for Finance in Johannesburg Funzela Ngobeni for the mayoral position because it is important to continue the work that Herman Mashaba has done.
While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) say they will put up their own candidate and insists it's the DA's turn to support them, Msimanga hopes they will get the consensus of the red berets to have Ngobeni take over.
We are hoping that we can get the support of the EFF to continue the work that Herman Mashaba has left off.Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng caucus leader
If you want to be in government, let us talk about being in government. There are different models we can explore...they need to then come around the table and not be lukewarm, want to be in government and take credit when it suits you and then want to then say we're not in government when it suits you.Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng caucus leader
There are discussions that can take place in terms of sharing government. We are not just going to let go of the municipalities that the people have voted us in.Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng caucus leader
This article first appeared on 702
