Prosecutions must follow after string of Hawks arrests, says Mantshantsha

It's high time that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) goes after corrupt figures, says financial journalist Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

The Hawks made several high-profile arrests this week, including 10 officials linked to a dodgy toilet tender in the Eastern Cape.

African National Congress MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo was also nabbed on corruption charges linked to alleged bribery attempts during Parliament’s state capture inquiry.

Mantshantsha says NPA head advocate Shamila Batohi and her team need to secure successful prosecutions.

The NPA has been severely weakened. We know why. But Shamila Batohi can't take forever to get on with it. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Associate editor at Scorpio - The Daily Maverick Investigative Unit

From former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa boss Lucky Montana to the South African Airways strike, Mantshantsha shares his weekly analysis.

