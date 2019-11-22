[VIDEO] Truck catches fire on M5 highway causing traffic delays

A vehicle that has caught alight on the M5 south has caused traffic disruptions in the Mother City.

The link onto the N2 outbound has been temporarily closed and traffic is being diverted by officials on the scene.

#CPTTraffic There's a vehicle alight on the M5 southbound at the N2. The link onto the N2 outbound is closed. Officials are on scene directing traffic — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) November 22, 2019

Videos and pictures of the incident have been shared on social media.

maybe avoid the m5 pic.twitter.com/Amy5knAOz6 — ᶜᵒᵐᵉ ᵗᵒ ᵈᵒʷⁿʷᵃʳᵈ ᵈᵒᵍ ᶠᵒʳ ᵈᵒᵍˢ 🌙 (@micherable) November 22, 2019

pic.twitter.com/FAqc7Au11G — ᶜᵒᵐᵉ ᵗᵒ ᵈᵒʷⁿʷᵃʳᵈ ᵈᵒᵍ ᶠᵒʳ ᵈᵒᵍˢ 🌙 (@micherable) November 22, 2019

Below are some images from listeners on our WhatsApp line.

Thumbnail image: Screengrab from a video posted by @micherable on Twitter.