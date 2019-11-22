Business Insider Inc has filed an application with the high court demanding that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reveals where it got the inedible ink pens used in the 2019 general elections.

During the elections in May, reports emerged that the ink was washable, raising questions on the credibility of the results of the election.

Clement Manyathela speaks to Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet about their court application.

We started asking these questions immediately after it became clear that there were failures with these inedible ink pens. Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc

We know that these pens were acquired via a Bidvest subsidiary called Lithotech. Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc

It is an open secret that Lithotech does not manufacture this ink itself or the pens and given the price points, we fully anticipate that we will learn that these were imported. Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc

De Wet says they approached the IEC twice to request for information on the pens.

IEC took our request to Lithotech and they said: 'no don't give this information out'. Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc

This article first appeared on 702 : Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens