Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
Business Insider Inc has filed an application with the high court demanding that the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) reveals where it got the inedible ink pens used in the 2019 general elections.
During the elections in May, reports emerged that the ink was washable, raising questions on the credibility of the results of the election.
Clement Manyathela speaks to Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet about their court application.
RELATED: IEC seeks answers from 'removable' indelible ink company
We started asking these questions immediately after it became clear that there were failures with these inedible ink pens.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
We know that these pens were acquired via a Bidvest subsidiary called Lithotech.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
RELATED: Ink washing off thumbs raises alarm bells of being able to vote more than once
It is an open secret that Lithotech does not manufacture this ink itself or the pens and given the price points, we fully anticipate that we will learn that these were imported.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
De Wet says they approached the IEC twice to request for information on the pens.
IEC took our request to Lithotech and they said: 'no don't give this information out'.Phillip de Wet, Associate editor - Business Insider Inc
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
