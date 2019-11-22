Amnesty International is warning that Facebook and Google's surveillance of users pose a danger to human rights.

The organisation released a report on Thursday saying that these tech companies need to change their business models and stop being reliant on people's data.

Clement Manyathela on the Xolani Gwala Show talks to the organisation's media liaison officer Mienkie Steytler.

We believe that these companies' surveillance is affecting human rights and it has become more and more of a threat as the years have gone by. Mienkie Steytler, Media liaison officer - Amnesty International

She says when these tech companies began, customers didn't know the business models were and as the years have gone on, there has been a realisation that these companies are all about data harvesting.

You give up your data in exchange for using the service. We are not against technology, we are saying there has to be more regulation. We have to look at a way in which people's privacy and their rights to privacy should be protected. Mienkie Steytler, Media liaison officer - Amnesty International

This article first appeared on 702 : 'We believe Google and Facebook surveillance on users is affecting human rights'