Lawyers maintain Zuma is being targeted amid appeal bid to dodge prosecution

Jacob Zuma's legal team has continued to argue that the former president is being targeted by his adversaries.

His lawyers are appearing before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday where they are fighting for Zuma to avoid prosecution.

He faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Zuma wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the High Court ruled that his trial should go ahead.

Last month, he failed to have charges quashed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

His lawyers continue to argue in court that Zuma is being pursued by his political enemies, reports EWN's Nkosikhona Duma.

Zuma's legal team is arguing that the Supreme Court of Appeal may come to a different conclusion than the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

They are saying that the former president has been targeted by his political adversaries and that the issue hasn't been dealt with by the court. Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter

The former president was not in court on Friday.

Zuma's spokesperson told EWN that his presence in court was not compulsory today.

His spokesperson declined to comment on Zuma's health amid reports that he may be ill.

