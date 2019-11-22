Lawyers maintain Zuma is being targeted amid appeal bid to dodge prosecution
Jacob Zuma's legal team has continued to argue that the former president is being targeted by his adversaries.
His lawyers are appearing before the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Friday where they are fighting for Zuma to avoid prosecution.
He faces charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering linked to the multi-billion rand arms deal.
Zuma wants to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after the High Court ruled that his trial should go ahead.
Last month, he failed to have charges quashed by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
His lawyers continue to argue in court that Zuma is being pursued by his political enemies, reports EWN's Nkosikhona Duma.
Zuma's legal team is arguing that the Supreme Court of Appeal may come to a different conclusion than the Pietermaritzburg High Court.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
They are saying that the former president has been targeted by his political adversaries and that the issue hasn't been dealt with by the court.Nkosikhona Duma, EWN reporter
The former president was not in court on Friday.
Zuma's spokesperson told EWN that his presence in court was not compulsory today.
His spokesperson declined to comment on Zuma's health amid reports that he may be ill.
Listen to the EWN update:
This article first appeared on 702 : Lawyers maintain Zuma is being targeted amid appeal bid to dodge prosecution
More from Local
Management should have done better on accounting diploma, says CPUT spokesperson
CPUT students who planned on studying towards an advanced accounting diploma in 2020 will have to wait until 2021 or go elsewhere.Read More
Women face limited choices amid shortage of state birth control stocks
The health department's Khadija Jamaloodien admits that many women have been disadvantaged by a constrained contraceptive supply.Read More
Plastic Colloquium: efforts by government and private sector yielding results
Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy tells Azania Mosaka that 46% of plastics are reused or recycled.Read More
Business Inside Inc seeks answers on IEC inedible ink pens
Business Insider Inc associate editor Phillip de Wet says they have requested twice for the information from the IEC.Read More
Liberty founder Donald Gordon dies
The financial services company announced Gordon passed away after a short illness.Read More
SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike
It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.Read More
National Transport Movement signs SAA wage deal, retrenchments postponed
NMT president Mashudu Raphetha and Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise give details of the agreement.Read More
[VIDEO] Truck catches fire on M5 highway causing traffic delays
Officials are on the scene, rediverting traffic.Read More
Vida e caffè revamps very first store in Cape Town to mark 18 years in the biz
To celebrate 18 years of success, the brand went back to where it all started. CEO Darren Levy takes us on Vida e caffè's journey.Read More
Stellenbosch officials to warn other districts about alleged event fraudster
The Stellenbosch municipality says it has banned the organiser of the Garden of Lights market from hosting any other events.Read More