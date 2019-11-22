SAA & unions reach wage deal, ending strike

JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has announced that the wage dispute between South African Airways (SAA) and the unions has been resolved.

No details have been released of the deal, but the CCMA said this effectively ends the strike involving the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the SA Cabin Crew Association.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the CCMA said: “The mediated process that was re-convened on Wednesday, 20 November 2019, resulted in an agreement being signed at midday today, 22 November 2019.”

It also said mediation will continue to assist the parties to work through some of the identified underlying issues and challenges.

The strike has cost SAA an estimated R50 million a day.

Numsa’s Phakamile Hlubi-Majola described the agreement as a win for workers.

“Our strike was never just about wages. The things we wanted to secure was to ensure the long-term stability of the airline and the wages.”

The CCMA was called to intervene in talks earlier this week after negotiations between the airline and unions broke down.

