The Department of Environmental Affairs is hosting the Plastic Colloquium to emphasise the international best practice to tackle plastic waste.

In the 2019/2020 Budget Speech, the minister made a commitment to driving campaigns that will see consumers challenge their favourite stores, and retailers challenging their suppliers so that they come up with real and sustainable solutions.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Environment, Forestry and Fisheries minister Barbara Creecy about the Plastic Colloquium.

The good news is that some of the initiatives by the government and the private sector have yielded results in that 46% of plastics are reused or recycled. Barbara Creecy, Minister - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

The bad news is that all the rest is landing up in landfills or the environment or the environment the oceans. Barbara Creecy, Minister - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

About 35% of household in our country either don't have weekly refuse removals and the other reason is that the plastic sector is a growing sector in our economy. Barbara Creecy, Minister - Environment, Forestry and Fisheries

This article first appeared on 702 : Plastic Colloquium: efforts by government and private sector yielding results