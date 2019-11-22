Women face limited choices amid shortage of state birth control stocks
Women who rely on state-supplied birth control from public clinics and hospitals have been facing tough choices.
Oral contraceptives such as Norgestrel, Oralcon and Nordette have been out of stock or undersupplied in public health facilities.
Some women have been forced to pay for private healthcare or forgo their usual birth control method because of months-long shortages.
Tender delays and underperforming pharmaceutical manufacturers have pushed the shortage of birth control stocks, according to the National Department Of Health.
The department's director for affordable medicines, Khadija Jamaloodien, says patients still have birth control options that may not be the preferred contraceptive method.
There is a shortage of birth control products and it has been going on for quite a while.Khadija Jamaloodien, Director for affordable medicines - National Department Of Health
The problem with awarding contracts late is that there is a lead time. If that lead time is exceeded, the pipeline is dry.Khadija Jamaloodien, Director for affordable medicines - National Department Of Health
By the time that they bring in stock, the pipeline is dry. So we are just replenishing all the time.Khadija Jamaloodien, Director for affordable medicines - National Department Of Health
Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
